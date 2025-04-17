Bradford drivers to keep decals despite safety concerns

PRIVATE hire drivers in Bradford will still be required to display decals on the side of their cars, despite claims that they make them targets of attacks.

Dozens of drivers piled into Bradford City Hall last Thursday (10) to hear councillors discuss plans to make changes to its taxi licensing conditions.

Changes include the scrapping the requirement for a “topographical knowledge” test for potential new drivers, and the addition of new decals on the side of private hire vehicles to highlight that they were licensed in Bradford.

It would mean vehicles would now require a decal saying they are registered in Bradford, and another stating what company the vehicle is registered to.

Members of Bradford Council’s Regulatory and Appeals Committee heard that although the local knowledge test would be dropped, drivers would still be given training on Bradford’s landmarks, events and important buildings like hospitals.

During the meeting, some drivers claimed that the existing requirement to display private hire decals on their vehicles made them the target of vandalism and abuse.

One of the private hire spokesmen, Raja Khan, said: “There have been serious safety issue for drivers over recent months.

“We’re seeing an increase in private hire vehicles being targeted and vandalised, with windows being smashed.

“It is unsafe because vehicles are easily identified.

“Other drivers are subject to abuse because we have stickers on our cars.”

Carol Stos, Hackney Carriage and Private Hire Licensing Manager, said: “Not all private hire operators have the technology to provide passengers with all these details by phone. “When we speak to the public they tell us they want to see decals.”

Councillor Shakeela Lal (Lab, City) said: “Personally I wouldn’t feel safe getting into a taxi without any markings on.

“I understand there are some no-go areas for Asian taxi drivers. But I wouldn’t feel comfortable getting into a taxi without a decal, I would wonder how official they were.”

Four members of the committee voted to approve the changes – and keep decals on vehicles, and three voted against.