Boy George receives Lifetime Achievement honour at European Diversity Awards 2025

This year’s finalists were chosen from hundreds of nominations across Europe

Boy George

The honour, sponsored by De Beers Group, recognised his four-decade-long contribution

Jonathan Phang
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranNov 12, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye.
Highlights:

  • Boy George recognised for four decades of championing LGBTQIA+ inclusion
  • Munich Re named Company of the Year
  • ScottishPower’s In-FUSE network wins Outstanding LGBTQIA+ Network of the Year

Boy George receives Lifetime Achievement honour

Music icon Boy George was celebrated with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2025 European Diversity Awards (EDAs), held at the InterContinental London Park Lane. The honour, sponsored by De Beers Group, recognised his four-decade-long contribution to visibility and inclusion for the LGBTQIA+ community, and his cultural impact in shaping a more open and diverse society.

Hosted by Kamali Melbourne and Gillian Joseph, the 16th annual ceremony gathered over 600 leaders from business, politics, media and civil society to celebrate those driving diversity, equity and inclusion across Europe.

British soul star Beverley Knight delivered a powerful live performance, earning one of the evening’s biggest ovations.

The 16th annual ceremony gathered over 600 leaders from business, politics, media and civil societyJonathan Phang

Celebrating leadership and inclusion

Among the top honours, Munich Re was named Company of the Year, sponsored by DHL Group, for embedding inclusive leadership throughout its global operations.

Employee networks also took the spotlight. ScottishPower’s In-FUSE was recognised as the Outstanding LGBTQIA+ Network of the Year, sponsored by myGwork, for its work fostering allyship and belonging within the organisation.

Individual awards went to David Lawlor of Kellanova, who received Inspirational Role Model of the Year, sponsored by Allianz Commercial, for his dedication to building inclusive workplaces. Florence Henderson of Moody’s was named Head of Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging of the Year, sponsored by Haleon, for her success in driving measurable cultural change.

Held at the InterContinental London Park LaneJonathan Phang

Recognising social impact

The Social Mobility Initiative of the Year went to AMS for its Skills Creation programme, which opens pathways for underrepresented talent.

Other notable winners included:

  • Cinema Without Barriers by ZAMEK Culture Centre, Poznań – Community Project of the Year

  • Andy Goff, Capgemini – HR Champion of the Year

  • Capgemini’s Capability network – Outstanding Ability Network of the Year

This year’s finalists were chosen from hundreds of nominations across Europe, reflecting significant progress in advancing equality and representation in workplaces and communities alike.

This year’s winners truly embody that spiritJonathan Phang

“Inclusion isn’t just an idea, it’s action”

Founder Linda Riley praised the winners for translating values into impact: “Each year, the European Diversity Awards celebrate those driving real change — people and organisations proving that inclusion isn’t just an idea, it’s action. This year’s winners truly embody that spirit. Their work is helping to build a fairer, more connected Europe for everyone.”

About the European Diversity Awards

Linda Riley (L) Jonathan Phang

Founded in 2010 by Linda Riley, the European Diversity Awards recognise individuals, organisations and community groups making exceptional contributions to equality and inclusion across Europe. Now one of the continent’s leading diversity events, the EDAs continue to highlight the achievements of changemakers committed to building a more inclusive future.

lifetime achievement awardeuropeandiversitylgbtq+boy george

