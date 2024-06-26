Amateur boxer’s death an accident: Coroner

Jubal Reji Kurian died four days after he was knocked unconscious during a boxing competition in Bilborough, Nottingham last March

Coroner Laurinda Bower concluded that the death of amateur boxer Jubal Reji Kurian last March was an accident and closed the inquest on Tuesday. (Photo for representation: iStock)

By: Shajil Kumar

THE DEATH of an Asian-origin amateur boxer after sustaining injuries during a charity fight in Nottingham last year was an accident, the coroner has ruled.

Jubal Reji Kurian (23) died four days after he was knocked unconscious during a boxing competition in Bilborough on 25 March 2023.

He suffered a traumatic brain injury after being punched in his face by his opponent Ian David, which made him fall onto the ground, the inquest was told.

He suffered bleeding on both sides of his brain, killing his brain stem.

The inquest heard from Dr Sarah Linford of Nottingham University Hospitals and she said that no medical assistance could have saved Kurian from his “irreversible condition”.

Coroner Laurinda Bower closed the inquest on Tuesday (25), concluding Kurian’s death was an accident, BBC reports.

Kurian arrived in the UK six months before the fateful incident to pursue a master’s degree at the University of Nottingham in sports medicine. He aimed to work for the NHS, an inquest heard.

His father described him as ‘highly athletic’ who played many sports but had no experience in boxing. He revealed his interest days before the match.

Kurian has done his bachelor’s in physiotherapy in Bengaluru.

Bower also read out a statement by Kurian’s friend Singh, who was present during the fight.

He said Kurian was “formidable in the ring”. “The tide turned in the third round and seeing him knocked out is a sight that still haunts me,” it read.

Detective Sergeant Sarah Gregg of Nottinghamshire Police ruled out criminality during the investigation following Kurian’s death.

She told the inquest that the police had examined the CCTV footage of the boxing match. “Participants had signed waivers to say they undertook a certain amount of risk,” she added.

Bower found that Ultra White Collar Boxing, which hosted the charity boxing match, followed the organisation’s safety policies and completed the correct medical checks for the amateur boxers.

She told Ian David: “I can’t imagine the scale of emotion you have been through. I’m sure you are aware that you bear no responsibility or accountability for what happened.”

The coroner concluded: “His sudden and unexpected death is a tragedy, especially because he was boxing with the intention of helping others with his efforts of raising money for charity. This speaks to the very honourable man he was.”