  Thursday, July 29, 2021
Business

Boohoo drops DaBaby over HIV comments, rapper apologises

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JULY 25: DaBaby performs on stage during Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium on July 25, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

By: Shilpa Sharma

AFTER being dropped by British online fashion retailer Boohoo, American rapper DaBaby apologised for the comments he made about people with HIV while onstage at a US music festival.

He tweeted that his comments were “insensitive” adding he had “no intentions [of] offending anybody” before offering “my apologies”.

The rapper had a clothing deal with Boohoo Group’s menswear fascia BoohooMAN.

It comes after Dua Lipa, whose song Levitating he features on, said she was “surprised and horrified” by his words.

“Anybody who done ever been [affected] by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset,” DaBaby said.

He also addressed the LGBT community in his tweet saying “I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business.”

Performing at Rolling Loud festival in Miami on Sunday (25), DaBaby asked every audience member to “put your cell phone light up”, apart from those who were HIV-positive or were gay men who had sex in car parks.

He also made the false claim that HIV will “make you die in two or three weeks”.

After the event, DaBaby defended his comments in an Instagram story posted on Sunday (25), saying “What I do at the live show is for the audience at the live show. It would never translate correctly to someone looking a little five/six second clip.”

The rapper faced massive backlash over his remarks about gay people and people living with HIV.

Boohoo on Wednesday (28), said in a statement “BoohooMAN condemn the use of homophobic language and confirm we will no longer be working with DaBaby.”

“Diversity and inclusion are part of the boohoo Groups DNA and we pride ourselves on representing the diverse customers we serve across the globe. We stand by and support the LGBTQ+ community, and do not tolerate any hate speech or discrimination in any form,” it said.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

Tequila brands, whisky push Diageo’s sales up