Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Bondi gunmen acted alone with no terror cell ties, Australian police say

Police say Naveed and Sajid Akram received no formal training during month-long Philippines trip before December 14 attack

Bondi gunmen acted alone with no terror cell ties, Australian police say

People at Opera House turn on the flashlight on their phone as they observe a minute of silence in honour of the victims of Bondi mass shooting on December 31, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by George Chan/Getty Images)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasDec 31, 2025
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

TWO gunmen who allegedly opened fire on a Jewish celebration on Sydney's Bondi Beach earlier this month acted alone and there was "no evidence" they were part of a militant cell, police said on Tuesday (30).

Naveed Akram and his father Sajid Akram are alleged to have killed 15 people at a Hanukkah event on December 14, Australia's worst mass shooting in almost three decades that shocked the nation and led to immediate reforms of already strict gun laws.

Police have previously said the men were inspired by Daesh (Islamic State group), with home made flags of the militant group found in their car after the attack, and a month-long trip by the pair to a Philippines island previously plagued by militancy, a major focus of investigation.

But on Tuesday, Australian Federal Police Commissioner Krissy Barrett said there was no indication the men had received formal training on the November trip to Mindanao in the Philippines.

"There is no evidence to suggest these alleged offenders were part of a broader terrorist cell, or were directed by others to carry out an attack," Barrett told a news conference.

She added the findings were an initial assessment, and authorities in Australia and the Philippines were continuing their investigation.

"I am not suggesting that they were there for tourism," she said, referring to the Philippines trip.

Sajid Akram was shot dead by police during the attack, while his son Naveed, who was also shot by police, was charged with 59 offences after waking from a days-long coma earlier this month.

Naveed Akram faces charges ranging from 15 counts of murder to terror and explosives offences.

(Reuters)

bondi beach attacknaveed akramsajid akrambondi gunmen

Related News

Starmer faces 'make-or-break year' in 2026 as May elections loom
News

Starmer faces 'make-or-break year' in 2026 as May elections loom

Support for ethnic view of British identity 'nearly doubles in two years'
News

Support for ethnic view of British identity 'nearly doubles in two years'

Bangladesh mourns Khaleda Zia at elaborate state funeral
News

Bangladesh mourns Khaleda Zia at elaborate state funeral

Queen Camilla reveals decades-old assault on train left her "so angry"
News

Queen Camilla reveals decades-old assault on train left her "so angry"

More For You

Policing chief proposes tracking tags for asylum seekers

Katy Bourne

Policing chief proposes tracking tags for asylum seekers

ASYLUM seekers could be required to wear electronic tracking tags under a proposal put forward by a senior policing officer, sparking concern within the Home Office over legality and human rights.

Katy Bourne, the Conservative police and crime commissioner for Sussex, has urged the government to test the idea through a pilot scheme, reported the Telegraph.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us