Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Bondi shooting: Indian family 'unaware' of gunman's radical views

Alleged gunman studied in Hyderabad before moving to Australia in 1998

Bondi shooting: Indian family 'unaware' of gunman's radical views

A mourner lights candles as people gather around floral tributes outside Bondi Pavilion in Sydney on December 17, 2025, to honour victims of the Bondi Beach shooting. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP via Getty Images)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasDec 17, 2025
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

THE alleged gunman shot dead by police during Sunday's (14) attack on Australia's Bondi beach was originally from the southern Indian city of Hyderabad and his family did not know about his "radical mindset", Indian police said.

Fifteen people were killed in the attack on a Hanukkah event, Australia's worst mass shooting in nearly 30 years, and it is being investigated as an act of terrorism targeting the Jewish community.

In a statement providing more details about the man alleged to have carried out the attack with his son as an accomplice, police in the southern Indian state of Telangana said Sajid Akram, 50, had got a degree in commerce in Hyderabad, the large and bustling tech and pharma hub that is the state capital.

Akram then moved to Australia in November 1998 to find work and married a woman described as of European origin, with whom he had a son and a daughter.

He went back to India six times for family-related reasons such as property matters and to visit his parents but did not return when his father died, the police statement said.

It said Akram's family seemed unaware of his "radicalisation" and it appeared unconnected with India, where police had no "adverse record" of him before he left in 1998.

"The family members have expressed no knowledge of his radical mindset or activities, nor of the circumstances that led to his radicalisation," the statement said.

"The factors that led to the radicalisation of Sajid Akram and his son, Naveed, appear to have no connection with India or any local influence in Telangana."

When Reuters on Tuesday (16) visited "Zehra Cottage", Akram's family home in the Al Hasnath colony of Hyderabad's Tolichowki area, a middle-class Muslim neighbourhood, the three-storey building's gates were shut. No family members were to be seen.

Most neighbours were unwilling to speak to reporters. One neighbour said a doctor lived in the house, referring to Akram's brother. His elderly mother also stays with them, he said.

"We heard he (the brother) is a doctor," said the neighbour, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

"This is a silent and peaceful colony. We have never interacted with them or the family. No one in the colony has any criminal history or has attracted police attention before."

Australian police said Akram and his 24-year-old son Naveed, who was identified by Australian media as his alleged accomplice and is in critical condition in hospital after also being shot, had travelled to the Philippines last month.

The father travelled on an Indian passport and the son on an Australian one, and the purpose of the trip is under investigation, officials said, adding that it was not conclusive they were linked to any terrorist group or whether they received training in that country.

(Reuters)

sajid akramaustralia terror attackbondi shooting

Related News

Jaswant Narwal: Joint effort needed to tackle honour-based abuse
News

Jaswant Narwal: Joint effort needed to tackle honour-based abuse

Junior doctors strike over pay while flu cases hit record
News

Junior doctors strike over pay while flu cases hit record

Bondi beach
News

Police say Bondi Beach attacker moved to Australia from India

Hamish Falconer
News

Britain maintains neutral stance on Kashmir, minister tells MPs

More For You

UK high court delays Nirav Modi’s bid to reopen extradition appeal to 2026

The case centres on Modi's alleged role in an estimated $2 bn Punjab National Bank loan scam.

Photo credit - ANI

UK high court delays Nirav Modi’s bid to reopen extradition appeal to 2026

Highlights

  • High Court hearing postponed to March 2026 following India's "chunky assurances" on detention.
  • Modi appeared via videolink from Pentonville prison as judges noted "sense of déjà vu".
  • Extradition could proceed if permission to reopen appeal denied at next hearing.

Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi's latest attempt to challenge his extradition to India has been delayed until March 2026, with judges expressing a "sense of déjà vu" over his repeatedly failed appeals.

The UK High Court hearing on Tuesday was adjourned after Indian authorities submitted what were described as "chunky assurances" regarding the 54-year-old's pre-trial detention conditions in Mumbai.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us