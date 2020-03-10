Bollywood celebs wish their fans Happy Holi

Social media surely connects celebrities with their fans. On every festival Bollywood celebrities wish their fans and today as we celebrate the festival of colours, Holi, many Bollywood celebs took to their social media handle to wish their fans Happy Holi.

Sonakshi Sinha posted a picture of herself on Instagram and captioned it as, “Happy Holi everyone!! Not celebrating my favorite festival this year, because its more important to be safe! Hope you all have a safe and sound holi too 😊”

Aamir Khan shared the pictures of his wife Kiran Rao and son Azad playing Holi. He posted, “Holi Mubarak guys. Love. a.”

Karisma Kapoor posted a candid picture with her kids and wrote, “Real life Mental mom ! ❤️💜💙💛💚🧡 and wouldn’t have it any other way 🤗 Happy Holi all ! #candid #mentalhood #streamingnow @altbalaji @zee5premium @ektarkapoor.”

Amitabh Bachchan posted pictures from his younger days and captioned it as, “Holi hai होली के इस पावन अवसर पर सब को अनेक बधाई, और स्नेह 🌹❤️ हम सब के जीवन में , और आपस में ख़ुशियों का रंग भरा रहे , यही प्रार्थना है ईश्वर से ! “गले मिलें , भर रंग लगाएँ , गुजिया सौ सौ खाएँ ; ढोल बाजे , मृदंग बाजे , सब हस्तें नाचे गाएँ “ ~ अब The days of past Holi’s.. with Abhishek and Jaya at Prateeksha , with Raj ji Shammi ji, Jeetendra, Shatrughan, at RK Studios .. the best Holi ..”

Kunal Kemmu shared the picture of playing Holi with Inaaya and Taimur and wrote, “Thank you children for bringing back the joys and colour and making me feel like a child once again. I haven’t played holi in the last 12 years and I thought I never would but thanks to inaaya I did go to her friends holi party and ended up having so much fun. Happy Holi everyone. Wishing all of you health happiness and a life filled with colours. ❤️”

Priyanka Chopra posted a picture of enjoying Holi with her hubby Nick Jonas, and wrote, “We have already been living in color over the past few days. Literally. Nick’s first Holi was made so special being home. May everyone celebrating have a very happy and safe Holi.”

Shilpa Shetty shared a Tiktok video and wished her fans. She captioned it as, “May these beautiful colours erase all negativity and bring positivity,love and tonnes of happiness into your lives ❤🧡💛💚💙💜💖 Wishing you all a vibrant and happy Holi! ✨🌈🥳 With gratitude, SSK #HappyHoli #Holi2020 #festivalofcolours #gratitude #blessed.”