Bollywood actors who can play the role of Mr. India on the big screen

In 1987, Shekhar Kapur directed a film titled Mr. India starring Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, and Amrish Puri. It’s a cult film and from the past many years there have been reports of a sequel to the movie. Now, director Ali Abbas Zafar has announced that he will be taking forward the iconic character in the trilogy titled Mr. India.

Well, the cast of the film is not yet announced, so we decided to list down actors that would fit the bill to play Mr. India in Ali’s trilogy.

Anil Kapoor

When we say the word Mr. India, the first person that comes to our mind is Anil Kapoor. The actor still looks young and we are sure moviegoers would actually love to see him only as Mr. India in this new trilogy as well. Casting Anil Kapoor would be a perfect option.

Ranveer Singh

View this post on Instagram Happy Republic Day 🇮🇳 A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jan 26, 2020 at 9:33am PST

If the makers are looking to reboot Mr. India, so of course they would plan to cast a young actor. Well, Ranveer Singh is surely one actor who can reprise the role of Mr. India on the big screen. He has the same energy that Anil Kapoor has and it would be great to see him as Mr. India.

Arjun Kapoor

View this post on Instagram In the PINK of health. A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on Dec 21, 2019 at 4:30am PST

Well, it’s in the blood for Arjun Kapoor. He would be a good choice to step into the shoes of chachu Anil Kapoor’s character. The actor has not yet featured in a film that would be a landmark in his career. Starring in Mr. India trilogy would surely be a good opportunity for Arjun to give his career a boost.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana can play any role given to him. He is the new superstar of Bollywood. So, if the makers opt for Ayushmann Khurrana as Mr. India, we won’t be surprised as the actor will be perfect to play the character.

Shahid Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Jun 12, 2019 at 4:44am PDT

Last but not the least; we have Shahid Kapoor on the list. Shahid is undoubtedly one of the most talented and good looking actors of Bollywood. So, we won’t mind watching him as Mr. India on the silver screen.