Bollywood actors and their singles during the lockdown

Currently, the shooting of the films has been stalled due to which our Bollywood actors are not working. However, they are trying to be productive in these lockdown days and to keep their fans entertained and motivated, celebs are coming with singles and music videos during the lockdown.

So, today let’s look at the list of Bollywood actors who have released their singles and music videos during the lockdown.

Salman Khan

The first one on the list has to be Salman Khan. Not one or two, the actor has released three singles in the past two months. His first song was Pyaar Karona, then he released Tere Bina, and recently, on Eid he has released a song titled Bhai Bhai. Well, we are sure his fans are enjoying watching him singing and performing on the songs.

Ajay Devgn

We never thought that we would get to see Ajay Devgn in a single. But well, during this lockdown, the actor has featured in a music video titled Thahar Ja. It’s a beautiful song and suits Ajay’s personality.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit is a fantastic actress and a great dancer. But she recently proved that she is also a wonderful singer. The actress released her single titled Candle a few days ago, and well it has impressed one and all.

Akshay Kumar and other actors

One of the first songs to be out during the lockdown was Muskurayega India. It featured many actors like Akshay Kumar, Jackky Bhagnani, Kartik Aryan, Tiger Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkumar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Tapsee Pannu, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, and Ananya Pandey. The song has received a great response and it has clearly become the lockdown anthem.

Well, we are sure in the upcoming days, we will get to see more singles and music videos featuring our Bollywood actors.