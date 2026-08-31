BMW, Mercedes or Volvo? Which £60,000 electric SUV gives you the most for your money?

The BMW iX3 can offer up to 500 miles of claimed range.

The Volvo EX60 starts at £56,860, while the Mercedes GLC Electric reaches £73,350.

Range, charging, comfort and practicality could matter more than outright performance.

The premium electric SUV market is becoming a crowded place. The BMW iX3, Mercedes GLC Electric and Volvo EX60 are all built around the same basic proposition: a large family SUV, plenty of technology and enough battery range to make long journeys less stressful.

But they take very different routes to get there.

The Volvo EX60 starts at £56,860, the BMW iX3 range starts at around £53,000, while the Mercedes GLC Electric starts at £60,350. The versions with the biggest batteries and highest specifications can push well beyond £60,000.

That makes the comparison less about which car has the biggest headline number and more about what buyers actually get for the money.

The £60,000 question

The BMW has a particularly strong argument for buyers who put range high on their list. The iX3 50 xDrive can cover up to 500 miles on the WLTP cycle, using a 108.7kWh battery. It can also accept up to 400kW of DC charging, although chargers capable of delivering that much power remain relatively uncommon.

The Volvo EX60 can go even further on paper, with up to 503 miles of claimed WLTP range in its longest-range version. Its maximum DC charging rate is 370kW, while 22kW AC charging is available as standard on the relevant versions.

There is a catch, though. The cheapest EX60 does not deliver that 503-mile figure. Buyers have to move further up the range for the larger battery and longer-range versions. That means the BMW can offer a particularly strong range-for-price proposition at this point in the market.

Mercedes takes a different approach. The GLC Electric has a maximum claimed range of around 406 miles in its current most efficient form, with up to 330kW DC charging. It therefore falls behind the BMW and Volvo on the headline range figures.

But range is not the only reason people buy a premium SUV.

The Mercedes offers a 570-litre boot and a huge 128-litre front boot, while the BMW has 520 litres at the rear and a 58-litre frunk. The Volvo has around 532 litres behind the rear seats and another 58 litres up front, although its rear load capacity expands considerably when the seats are folded.

Three different ideas of luxury

The differences become more obvious once you look inside.

BMW has gone for a technology-led cabin, with its Panoramic Vision display stretching across the dashboard and a new-generation infotainment system. The approach is clearly aimed at buyers who want their new EV to feel substantially different from an older petrol or diesel car.

Volvo goes in the opposite direction. Its cabin is more minimalist, with a quieter and more understated design. The EX60 also puts considerable emphasis on safety technology and comfort.

Mercedes is arguably the most theatrical of the three. Its large MBUX display dominates the dashboard and gives the GLC Electric a distinctly high-tech feel.

The driving experience follows a similar pattern.

The BMW is the sportier choice, while the Volvo has been praised for its quieter, more relaxed character. The Mercedes puts greater emphasis on comfort, particularly when equipped with adaptive air suspension.

Performance is unlikely to settle the argument. The top Volvo EX60 P12 produces 680hp and can reach 62mph in about 3.9 seconds. The BMW iX3 50 xDrive produces 469hp and takes 4.9 seconds, while the Mercedes GLC 400 Electric has 489hp and reaches 62mph in around 4.3 seconds.

All three are already fast enough for everyday driving.

The more useful distinction is what happens after the novelty of acceleration wears off. Someone regularly covering long motorway journeys may value the BMW's range and charging capability. A family carrying luggage may prefer the Volvo's larger load area. Someone prioritising a quiet, comfortable cabin could find the Mercedes more convincing.

There is also a question of how much technology buyers actually need. The BMW and Mercedes push the digital experience heavily, while Volvo's approach is more restrained in its overall design.

So which offers the most for £60,000?

There is no single answer, but the numbers make the BMW particularly difficult to ignore if range and charging are the priorities. The Volvo makes a strong case on comfort, practicality and equipment, while the Mercedes asks buyers to pay more for a more luxurious and technology-heavy experience.

At this end of the market, the deciding factor may therefore be less about finding the most powerful SUV and more about deciding which compromise you are happiest paying for.