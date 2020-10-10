Birthday special: Evergreen songs of the legendary actress Rekha

Veteran actress Rekha is one of the most gorgeous and talented actresses in Bollywood. She has been in the industry for the past 50 years and has starred in some amazing movies. Apart from her performances, Rekha is known for her expressions and dance moves in songs.







Today, she celebrates her 66th birthday, so let’s look at the list of the evergreen songs of the legendary actress…

In Aankhon Ki Masti







We have to start the list with the song In Aankhon Ki Masti from Umrao Jaan. Rekha’s dance moves were beautiful in the track and her expressions stole everyone’s heart. The actress won a National Award for her performance in the movie.

Salam-E-Ishq Meri Jaan







Rekha surely knew how to perform mujra dance numbers. The song from Salam-E-Ishq Meri Jaan from the film Muqaddar Ka Sikandar is one of the popular songs of the actress. It was quite different from In Aankhon Ki Masti and Rekha’s dance moves were surely the highlight in it.

Pardesia







Well, we have heard a couple of recreated versions and remixes of the song Pardesia from the movie Mr. Natwarlal. But, the original song featuring Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan has its own charm.

Mann Kyoon Behka

Mann Kyoon Behka from the film Utsav is surely one of the most beautiful classic numbers. The song was composed by Laxmikant – Pyarelal, and sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle. Rekha looked simply stunning in the song.

Yeh Kahaan Aa Gaye Hum

Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha starred in multiple movies together and their chemistry used to be the highlight of the movies. The song Yeh Kahaan Aa Gaye Hum from Silsila was a beautiful romantic track and we got to see sparkling chemistry between Rekha and Big B in the song.

Hanste Hanste Kat Jaayen Raaste

Hanste Hanste Kat Jaayen Raaste from Khoon Bhari Maang is a cheerful number. Featuring Rakesh Roshan and Rekha, the song is still loved by one and all. Also, Rekha’s performance in the film was appreciated a lot.

In The Night No Control

In 1996, Rekha starred in Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi and was seen romancing Akshay Kumar in it. The actress is 13 years older than Akshay, but her chemistry with him in the song In The Night No Control proved that age is just a number.





