Birmingham MPs express solidarity with the black community in a cross-party joint statement

Birmingham MPs have put out a joint statement in solidarity with the black community in Birmingham and beyond in light of the recent killing of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter protests that followed it around the world.

In the statement, 10 MPs have committed to engage with and listen to the black communities they represent to help bring about meaningful, lasting change in the city.

MPs Preet Kaur Gill, Liam Byrne, Andrew Mitchell, Shabana Mahmood, Jack Dromey, Jess Philips, Khalid Mahmood, Steve McCabe, Tahir Ali and Gary Sambrook have jointly issued the statement.

“The death of George Floyd has sparked justified anger in the black community here in Birmingham, across the country and around the world. We cannot ignore the deep hurt and grief felt by the black community at this time. We cannot stay silent. That’s why we stand in solidarity with all those fighting for justice and against racism in all its forms,” the statement said.

The statement described Floyd’s death as an “important moment in history” which must be a “catalyst for fundamental change”.

“Recent events have shone a spotlight on the many structural injustices sadly still present in society today. Injustices manifested by the many daily discriminations faced by black people and those from other ethnic minorities.” it said.

“As Members of Parliament representing constituencies in one of the most diverse cities in the UK, we know that it is only through listening to those affected by structural injustices that we can begin to understand what needs to change to heal our communities.”

The MPs said that they will use this time to educate ourselves by engaging with and listening to the black communities.

“We stand with those fighting for justice and against racism, and stand ready to bring about whatever meaningful, lasting change is necessary here in Birmingham and across the country, because black lives matter,” the joint statement said.