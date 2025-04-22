Man jailed for ramming police vehicles in Birmingham

A MAN has been jailed for 22 weeks after ramming three police vehicles and a civilian car while trying to flee from officers in Birmingham.

Mohammed Shaheeb, 39, was spotted apparently asleep in a parked VW Scirocco with tape over part of the number plate on Montpellier Street on 5 October last year.

As officers from the Guardian Taskforce approached, Shaheeb reversed and drove off towards Moseley Road.

Two other officers blocked the street in an attempt to stop him. Despite a Taser being aimed at him, Shaheeb drove forward, forcing an officer to jump out of the way and crashing into three police vehicles and a member of the public’s car.

Shaheeb, who was already banned from driving until March 2027, was arrested at the scene. Three officers were injured. One was taken to hospital. The others had minor injuries. All later returned to work.

Inside the car, police found false number plates, two sets of pliers, a pair of scissors, and a foil-lined bag.

Shaheeb, of Pershore Road, admitted dangerous driving, going equipped for theft, and several driving offences.

He was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on 17 April and received a further five-year driving ban.