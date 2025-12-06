Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Former Birmingham doctor charged with multiple sexual offences against patients

The Crown Prosecution Service said Nathaniel Spencer, 38, from Birmingham, has been charged with 15 counts of sexual assault, 17 counts of assault by penetration, nine counts of sexual assault of a child.

Court-representational

The CPS said the charges follow an investigation by Staffordshire Police. Spencer is due to appear at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on January 20, 2026. (Representational image: Getty)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraDec 06, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

PROSECUTORS on Friday announced charges against a former doctor for multiple alleged sexual offences involving patients, including offences against children.

The Crown Prosecution Service said Nathaniel Spencer, 38, from Birmingham, has been charged with 15 counts of sexual assault, 17 counts of assault by penetration, nine counts of sexual assault of a child, three counts of assault of a child by penetration, and one count of attempting to assault by penetration. The case relates to 38 patients between 2017 and 2021.

The CPS said the charges follow an investigation by Staffordshire Police. Spencer is due to appear at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on January 20, 2026.

Ben Samples, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for the West Midlands CPS Complex Casework Unit and Serious Violence, Organised Crime and Exploitation Unit, said: “We have decided to prosecute Nathaniel Spencer for a number of serious sexual offences allegedly carried out against patients while he was working as a doctor – including assault by penetration and sexual assault against a child.

“Our prosecutors have worked at length to support a detailed and complex investigation by Staffordshire Police, carefully reviewing the available evidence to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to trial and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.”

The CPS said criminal proceedings are active and that Spencer has the right to a fair trial. It also said there should be no reporting or sharing of information which could prejudice the case.

cpssexual offencesbirmingham doctor

Related News

Home Office admits tech bias as facial recognition checks fail minorities
News

Home Office admits tech bias as facial recognition checks fail minorities

AI
News

Three in ten GPs use AI in consultations, study finds

facial recognition police
News

Police to expand facial recognition across country to track criminals

Hitan Mehta named chief executive of British Asian Trust
News

Hitan Mehta named chief executive of British Asian Trust

More For You

Reform

The funding put Reform UK at the top of the donations list for the quarter, with total receipts of 10.5 million pounds.

Getty Images

Christopher Harborne gives 9 million pounds as Reform leads donation tables


NIGEL FARAGE's Reform UK received 9 million pounds from businessman Christopher Harborne in the third quarter of the year, according to Electoral Commission data released on Thursday. It is one of the largest political donations recorded in Britain.

Harborne, an aviation entrepreneur who has invested in cryptotechnology, made a contribution just short of the 10 million pounds donated to the Conservative Party in 2022.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us