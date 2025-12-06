Former Birmingham doctor charged with multiple sexual offences against patients

PROSECUTORS on Friday announced charges against a former doctor for multiple alleged sexual offences involving patients, including offences against children.

The Crown Prosecution Service said Nathaniel Spencer, 38, from Birmingham, has been charged with 15 counts of sexual assault, 17 counts of assault by penetration, nine counts of sexual assault of a child, three counts of assault of a child by penetration, and one count of attempting to assault by penetration. The case relates to 38 patients between 2017 and 2021.

The CPS said the charges follow an investigation by Staffordshire Police. Spencer is due to appear at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on January 20, 2026.

Ben Samples, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for the West Midlands CPS Complex Casework Unit and Serious Violence, Organised Crime and Exploitation Unit, said: “We have decided to prosecute Nathaniel Spencer for a number of serious sexual offences allegedly carried out against patients while he was working as a doctor – including assault by penetration and sexual assault against a child.

“Our prosecutors have worked at length to support a detailed and complex investigation by Staffordshire Police, carefully reviewing the available evidence to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to trial and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.”

The CPS said criminal proceedings are active and that Spencer has the right to a fair trial. It also said there should be no reporting or sharing of information which could prejudice the case.