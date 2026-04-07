Birmingham Airport evacuates North Terminal after ‘mystery smoke’ alert

Passengers evacuated from Birmingham Airport’s North Terminal

Smoke reported near baggage reclaim prompts emergency response

Rest of airport operations continue as normal

Passengers arriving at Birmingham Airport were asked to leave part of the terminal after an incident disrupted baggage reclaim and immigration areas.

The evacuation affected the North Terminal, where travellers were moved outside as a precaution. Images shared online showed groups of passengers gathered outside the building, with emergency services present at the scene.

According to initial information, the issue appears to have started in the baggage reclaim area, though the exact cause has not been confirmed.

Smoke alert triggers emergency response

West Midlands Fire Service said firefighters were called to the airport following reports of smoke in the baggage reclaim section.

Emergency crews attended the site while airport staff cleared passengers from the affected area. There has been no official confirmation of fire or damage, and the situation remains under assessment.

Airport authorities stressed that the evacuation was a precaution rather than a response to a confirmed major incident.

“We are aware of an incident affecting baggage reclaim and immigration in the North Terminal,” a spokesperson reportedly said.

Operations continue with caution

Despite the disruption, the airport confirmed that other parts of the terminal remained open and operational, including security areas.

Officials said they were working closely with emergency services to manage the situation and ensure passenger safety. “We are working with emergency partners and as a precaution, passengers have been evacuated from this area only,” the spokesperson reportedly said.

They added that safety remains the top priority and further updates will be shared as more information becomes available.

For now, the focus appears to be on assessing the cause of the smoke and ensuring the affected area is safe before normal operations resume.