Several bird flu cases reported across England, prompting restrictions

PREVENTATIVE measures have been enforced at bird farms along England’s eastern coast following the detection of multiple bird flu cases.

The outbreak has prompted new restrictions starting Monday, aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) reported "further" cases of bird flu in Norfolk and East Riding of Yorkshire over the past week.

On Monday, DEFRA pre-emptively culled birds and introduced a three-kilometre protective zone at a farm in Norfolk due to suspected highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), commonly known as bird flu.

A regional avian influenza prevention zone has also been enforced across eastern England, including areas in Lincolnshire and Suffolk, to reduce further cases.

Bird keepers in the affected regions are now required to keep their birds housed as part of the protective measures.

The risk of bird flu in wild birds in Great Britain has been raised to "very high," indicating that cases are "almost certain."

For poultry, the risk level has been assessed as between "medium" and "high."

So far, England has recorded 11 cases of the H5N1 strain and one case of the H5N5 strain during the current outbreak, which began with its first reported case in November.

No cases have been confirmed in Scotland or Wales.

According to the World Organisation for Animal Health, Great Britain no longer holds its status as being free from HPAI. The last case before this season was reported in February 2024.

Between 2021 and 2023, the UK experienced its largest recorded bird flu outbreak due to the H5N1 strain, which resulted in the deaths of 3.8 million birds and widespread infection in wild bird populations.

A study by conservationists earlier this year reported "extensive declines" in some seabird populations during this period.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has stated that bird flu mainly affects birds, and the risk to public health remains very low.

However, scientists have expressed concerns over the potential for the virus to spread to and between mammals.

