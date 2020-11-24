Bipasha Basu on 14 years of Dhoom 2: The experience of prepping and shooting for this film was simply amazing

Murtuza Iqbal







Sanjay Gadhvi’s Dhoom 2 starring Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Bipasha Basu, and Uday Chopra was a super hit at the box office. It is surely one of the stylish movies made in Bollywood, and one cannot forget the amazing action scenes in it.

Today, the movie completes 14 years of its release and Bipasha took to Instagram to share a video about it. She captioned the post as, “I know everyone loved watching #dhoom2 ❤️ The experience of prepping and shooting for this film was simply amazing. And the best costars and crew ever ❤️ Thank you Adi , @yrf , @sanjaygadhvi4 for giving me the opportunity to play sharp Shonali Bose and Sexy Cute Monali ❤️ #14yearsofdhoom2.”





Bipasha played a double role in the film, and her bikini avatar had become the talk of the town when the movie had released.

Talking about Bipasha’s movies, the actress was last seen on the big screen in 2015 release Alone. This year, she starred in a web series titled Dangerous which also starred her husband Karan Singh Grover. However, the series didn’t get a great response.

