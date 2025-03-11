AS THE FIRST female chair in the century-and-a-half history of KPMG UK, Bina Mehta symbolises a seismic shift in corporate leadership.

The significance of her appointment in 2021 becomes even more apparent when examining the transformation she has quietly but decisively engineered. Under Mehta's stewardship, KPMG's boardroom has evolved into a model of diversity that many organisations aspire to match: 40 per cent female representation, 20 per cent from ethnic minorities, and 40 per cent from lower socio-economic backgrounds.

Yet Mehta is quick to dismiss any suggestion of tokenism. “What we have achieved together has been through harnessing the breadth of skills, experience and perspective in our firm.”

Perhaps her most groundbreaking initiative has been KPMG UK's industry-first report in 2021 on the socio-economic pay gap – a move that laid bare uncomfortable truths about workplace inequality.

The follow-up progression analysis a year later revealed an even more stark reality. “We found that people from a lower socioeconomic background progress the slowest,” she said.

In 2023, KPMG UK also launched the Opening Doors to Opportunities programme, an ambitious initiative aimed at supporting one million young people to develope their career skills by 2030. By 2024, the programme had already reached 300,000 students.

“Through Opening Doors to Opportunities programme, we try to inspire young people to take interest in the profession. We work with schools and invite young people to KPMG offices so that they can see and experience the office environment,” Mehta explained. (para)

“They meet and talk to different employees about their role and the work environment. We try to make them aware so that they can make informed decisions.”

She has been a member of the National Numeracy Leadership Council since its formation in 2022 and works with fellow business leaders to drive numeracy up the national agenda.

With over three decades of experience in mergers and acquisitions, Mehta’s strategic acumen came to the fore in 2024 when she orchestrated KPMG UK’s merger with its Swiss counterpart – a move that created a powerhouse with revenues of £3.44 billion.

“It is the most significant transaction we have done since I joined the firm,” she revealed.

Mehta's influence extends beyond the boardroom. Her newly launched podcast, Pull Up a Chair, has become a platform for exploring the delicate balance between sustainability and economic growth.

“Sustainability and economic growth are not mutually exclusive. The essence of the podcast is, how to balance the needs of people, and planet and profit,” she noted.

The podcast has attracted an impressive roster of guests, including former prime minister of New Zealand Helen Clark, Sharon White, who led Ofcom and John Lewis Partnership, and Baroness Eliza Manningham-Buller, former boss of MI5. Through these conversations, Mehta explores the complexities facing modern business leaders.

“There is so much happening around us that business leaders have to balance, be it geopolitical environment, sustainability ambition, technological advancements, changing shape of the workforce and nature of international trade and investment,” she said.

“It's hard for a CEO or Chair. When they are trying to navigate all of those things, they still have to deliver economic growth. That was the inspiration behind the podcast to understand the learning of different leaders.”

Last year, she was appointed as visiting professor at Bayes Business School, part of City, University of London. Her inaugural lecture, titled ‘Sustainable Growth’, called on repeatable, responsible and ethical growth delivered in a way that balances the needs of people, planet and profit.

Born in the UK to Indian parents, Mehta grew up in a household where hard work and education were core values. And she acknowledges that her leadership style is deeply influenced by her cultural heritage.

“We are the mirrors of the background we came from,” she reflected. “Our values, principles, work ethic, reflect the environment that we grew up in.”

Mehta admits that as a young student still charting her career, she chose accountancy without any major roadmap though she feels grateful for the “incredible opportunities” that came her way at KPMG.

“I have had many opportunities to work in different parts of the business and different geographies (delete),” she said.

When asked about her role model, Mehta's answer reveals a deeply personal influence. (para)

“My mother came to this country as a newly married woman. She faced several adversities, yet remained incredibly resilient, but above all, she is kind,” she said.

Her commitment to fostering change extends to numerous leadership roles, including chairing the KPMG Foundation, co-chairing the Women Corporate Directors London Chapter, bringing together fellow female Non-Executive Directors and providing a forum to discuss business, macroeconomic and societal issues.

At KPMG UK, she also chairs the firm’s Inclusive Leadership Board, a forum of independent experts, including Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson.

In 2022, Mehta's contributions were recognised with an MBE in the New Year's Honours list. She also won the Hammer Award at the GG2 Leadership & Diversity Awards 2022, awarded to an individual who has broken through the glass ceiling.