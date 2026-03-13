Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

BIJA hosts enterprise event celebrating shared values and community ties

Keith Black and Lord Jitesh Gadhia joined Jewish and Indian community members at BCLP for an interfaith celebration.

BIJA hosts enterprise event celebrating shared values and community ties

(L to R) Anil Rajani (BIJA Trustee), Reena Ranger (BIJA committee), Lord Krish Raval , Shoshana Boyd Gelfand (PearsFoundation) ,Keith Black ,Shivani Sanghi (Partner, BCLP) Lord Jitesh Gadhia ,Lord Stuart Polak ,Zaki Cooper(BIJACo-Chair) , Oran Gelb (Partner, BCLP)

BIJA
Ashya Rose
By Ashya Rose Mar 13, 2026
Ashya Rose
Ashya Rose is a junior journalist with Eastern Eye. She graduated from Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, and holds a PG Diploma from Mathrubhumi Media School. With a strong background in journalism and media studies, she began her career writing for college newspapers and now covers business stories across all sectors.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • The British Indian Jewish Association hosted an enterprise and community event at City law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner.
  • Lord Stuart Polak and Lord Krish Raval were presented with BIJA Community Awards at the event.
  • Speakers highlighted shared values between the Indian and Jewish communities including family, education and entrepreneurship.
The British Indian Jewish Association (BIJA) hosted a special enterprise and community event at City law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, bringing together prominent figures from both the Jewish and Indian communities.
The keynote speakers were Keith Black, chief executive of Regatta and chair of the Jewish Leadership Council, and Lord Jitesh Gadhia, financier and chair of the British Asian Trust, both interviewed by BCLP partner Shivani Sanghi.
Lord Stuart Polak and Lord Krish Raval were each presented with BIJA Community Awards at the event.

Keith Black said: "We are both minority communities with similar values: commitment to family, hard work, entrepreneurship, and much more.

As a Jewish community, we can sometimes feel a little isolated, so having friends in other communities is really important."

Lord Jitesh Gadhia said the Indian community had "enormous admiration" for the Jewish community, adding: "The British Indian community will always stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our Jewish friends.

I hold a strong belief that identity is destiny. As communities in Britain, we have refused to let prejudice define us."

Awards and recognition

Lord Krish Raval said it was "a great honour" to receive the award, adding: "Both of our communities have a remarkable ability to bring people together — and I love the fact that we can disagree without falling out."

Zaki Cooper, co-chair of BIJA, said in his opening remarks that in "these difficult times — with geopolitical conflict raging around the world" there was a need for "more interfaith engagement, not less."

He noted that while the communities differed in size — around 1.5 million British Indians and 300,000 British Jews — they shared common values including family, community, education and aspiration.

"BIJA exists as the organisational home for the relationship between our two communities," he said.

keith black british asian trust lord jitesh gadhia british jews interfaith community event bija

Related News

zubir-ahmed-islamophobia
News

Minister Zubir Ahmed speaks out on rise of Islamophobia

uk-iran-cooper
News

Britain condemns Iran's 'reckless' strikes as Cooper flies to Saudi Arabia

asian-party-donors
News

Your Party scoops major share of Asian donations, data shows

uk-student-loan
News

MPs launch inquiry into student loan system after graduates cry foul

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us