Bihar’s 574 in India’s Vijay Hazare Trophy rewrites List A records

BIHAR posted the highest score in men’s List A cricket in India, making 574-6 against Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Wednesday.

The previous record for the highest total in List A cricket, which includes international and domestic one-day matches, was held by Tamil Nadu, who scored 506-2 against Arunachal Pradesh in 2022.

Fourteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored 190, hitting 16 fours and 15 sixes from 84 balls. He reached his century in 36 balls and brought up 150 off 59 balls, breaking the previous record set by AB de Villiers, who reached the mark in 64 balls.

Ayush Loharuka scored 116 and captain Sakibul Gani made 128, with Gani reaching his century in 32 balls, the fastest List A hundred by an Indian. In reply, Arunachal Pradesh were bowled out for 177 to lose by 397 runs.

Elsewhere, Ishan Kishan scored 125 off 39 balls, reaching his century in 33 balls, as three of the four fastest centuries by Indians in List A cricket were recorded on the same day.

However, Kishan’s innings came in Jharkhand’s 412-9, but Karnataka chased down the target with 15 balls to spare, led mainly by Devdutt Padikkal’s 147.

The Vijay Hazare Trophy is India’s main domestic 50-over competition and Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also reached milestones.

Rohit scored 155 off 94 balls to guide Mumbai to an eight-wicket win over Sikkim, while Kohli made 131 off 101 as Delhi chased down Andhra Pradesh’s total of 298 in 37.4 overs.

Kohli became the fastest player to reach 16,000 List A runs, doing so in 330 innings, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar, who achieved the feat in 391 innings.

The 38-year-old Rohit became the second-oldest player to score a century in the competition and equalled David Warner’s record of nine scores of 150 or more.