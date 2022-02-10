Website Logo
  • Friday, February 11, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433

CRICKET

Big hitters and a superstar namesake: Five to watch in IPL auction

Eoin Morgan lifts the World Cup trophy after England beat New Zealand in the finals of the 2019 edition. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

By: Sarwar Alam

Some of the world’s top cricketers will be among 590 players in the two-day auction for the big-bucks Indian Premier League this weekend.

AFP sport looks at five stars who could attract massive fees when the 10 franchises — including two new ones — place their bids in Bangalore ahead of the Twenty20 tournament due to start in late March.

David Warner (Australia)
The swashbuckling opener silenced his critics last year with his key role in Australia’s maiden T20 World Cup triumph following a poor IPL season with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Warner, 35, who led the side to their only IPL title in 2016, was removed as Hyderabad’s captain in the first leg of the pandemic-hit competition, later dropped from the team and finally released.

But the left-hand batsman, who scored 289 runs in the World Cup, remains one of the 10 marquee players in the mega auctions — with a base price of $267,000 — and is expected to trigger a bidding war.

Eoin Morgan (England)
The World Cup-winning captain led IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders to the final in the last edition — eventually won by Chennai Super Kings — but was later released by the franchise.

His aggressive brand of cricket and sharp leadership skills have always attracted white-ball teams across the globe, but his recent batting form remains a cause of worry.

The left-hand batsman managed to score just 133 runs in 17 matches in the previous edition, but a lack of England stars such as Ben Stokes in the upcoming auctions might make him a good pick. He has a base price of $200,000.

Jason Holder (West Indies)
The former West Indies captain has been in red-hot form with both bat and ball. The pace bowler claimed four wickets in four balls in his team’s stunning T20 series victory over England last month.

Holder, 30, who has a base price of $200,540, top-scored with 57 in his team’s opening ODI against India, albeit in a losing cause, and will be on the radar of the IPL teams to fill their all-rounder slot.

The 6-foot-6 Holder has had stints with Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata in the lucrative league, but the upcoming auction could be his big payday.

Shahrukh Khan (India)
He shares his name with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who owns IPL’s Kolkata team, but his explosive batting talent could drive him cricketing stardom.

The uncapped middle-order batsman, who hit a last-ball six in domestic T20 competition to seal a win for his state Tamil Nadu, has a strike rate of over 136 in 50 T20 matches.

Shahrukh, 26, was recently added to the Indian team for the West Indies series and could enter the IPL millionaire’s club this auction.

Kagiso Rabada (South Africa)
The South African pace ace has been key to the Delhi Capitals’ success in the previous two seasons and was the leading bowler with 30 scalps in 2020 when they reached the final.

Rabada, 26, remains one of the few genuine pace bowlers in world cricket and seems to justify his base price of $267,000, with teams expected to shell out big bucks for him.

He worked up a fiery Delhi attack with fellow South African quick Anrich Nortje, who has been retained by the franchise, who could dig deep into their pockets to get the combo back.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
Cricket players’ union admits failings in Rafiq racism case
CRICKET
India beat West Indies by 6 wickets in landmark 1,000th ODI
CRICKET
Women’s IPL to start ‘soon’, says Jay Shah
CRICKET
India beat England to win U-19 World Cup for fifth time
Sports
Australia confirm first Pakistan tour in 24 years
Sports
Pakistan paceman Hasnain suspended over illegal bowling action
Sports
Australia confirm first Pakistan tour in 24 years
HEADLINE STORY
‘Outdated status quo’ blocking racism reform at Yorkshire, says chairman
CRICKET
Giles leaves role as England managing director
CRICKET
Four Indian players Covid positive ahead of Windies series
Sports
Ratnayake, Malinga named Sri Lanka coaches for Australia tour
Sports
Bangladesh opener Tamim extends T20I break
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Lata Mangeshkar Music College to be built in Mumbai
Bangladesh cricketer tried in rare adultery case
Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya’s Bangarraju to premier on ZEE5 Global
Karan Wahi and Sarah-Jane Dias onboard Never Kiss Your Best…
Big hitters and a superstar namesake: Five to watch in…
School hijab row highlights India’s religious divide
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE