Big Bash League SRL Explained: What It Is and How It Works

Big Bash League is a rather popular cricket competition in the land down under. Australians love BBL, as it is scheduled during the Christmas and New Year's holidays, adding another layer to its already present charm. It is a well known fact that Aussies can never have enough cricket.

The Big Bash League, shortened to BBL, is the most popular form of cricket in Australia. It is renowned enough to be followed in other parts of the world too. This T20 competition is spoken of in the same breath as the Indian Premier League. While the IPL is a more popular option, Aussies take a great pride in their competition seeing it as equal to any other cricket tournament out there.

So, as you guess, being as popular as it is, cricket takes a lot of Australian sports attention through the Big Bash League. It gathers the best players, on the best teams in the countries' premium cricket competition. The one issue, Australians, and all fans of cricket from all over the world have with BBL is its length. As we said, it is usually scheduled in December, around the holiday, and it rarely lasts longer than one month. The craze for the competition is always there, and the Aussies can't get enough of it.

As we mentioned, in Australia, Big Bash League is followed by Christmas and New Year's Eve festivities adding an additional layer of charm to it. Fans love it, as BBL is seen as part of the festivities in the land down under. It is not just a sport, it is an experience, a celebration of sport, and a true competition in the sense of the word. The moment the last game is played, the fans of cricket start feeling depressed.

The Big Bash League is a short league, so as one could expect, the excitement for its start is built up throughout the year. It is eleven months of waiting for it to be over in a bit more than a month. The emptiness that fans felt once the BBL was over had to be filled in some way. Luckily, it was, and in the best way possible. Enter the Simulated Reality League. The BBL SRL was the solution we all wanted, but just wasn't aware how much we needed it.

These days, when there's an issue it is usually solved through means of technology. Cricket was no different. For all of the fans of the Big Bash League, one month filled with games simply was not enough. Nowadays, you have a simulated Big Bash League, and you can check out sportsbet-io and BBL SRL live score to see what we're talking about. It is an BBL league available throughout the whole year, in its simulated reality version. Yup, that's right, today you have the BBL in a simulated form, and it's the best thing ever. Hear us out:

What is an SRL?

In essence, SRL is a simulated reality league. What this means is that you have virtually simulated digital versions of Big Bash League at your disposal. It is a real league whatever you look at it, it's just that the games, teams, and players are not the same, but they, together with the results are simulated. It is an ideal solution for the lack of BBL during the year.

As sports fans we are all aware that the offseason is the worst part of the sports season. So far, we thought that NFL fans have it the worst due to the February-September break, but it is even worse for the fans of the Big Bash League. An eleven month long wait is too much, and when there's a problem there's a solution too. For all fans of the Big Bash League, Sportsbet.io and similar outlets have provided a solution through the means of AI, modern tech solutions, and sports algorithms. With a simulated league at our disposal you can now watch and bet on the Big Bash League cricket games all year long. The BBL cricket no longer has any days off.

What fans and bettors alike need to know is that the simulated reality league has little to do with real teams, real players, and actual games played. The official league remains in the offseason with no game scheduled or played. Instead, the BBL SRL focuses on mimicking and recreating new games in the best ways possible through means of top AI software that generates matches and results, based on the parameters and data it collected from the previous matches. It combines all the available cricket data in order to conjure results through parameters and information it's been fed and programmed what to do.

The best part, at least for the real fans of the sport and passionate sports bettors, is that the real data from players, matches, transfers, previous form, and different other factors tied to venue and weather conditions have all been collected and analysed in order to provide the best product possible that could serve as a real replacement for the BBL. While all the scenarios involved with the BBL SRL remain on the 'what if' scale, it is easy for the fans to get attached and involved.

At the end of the day, fans receive their needed dose of cricket, the matches are simulated to the best possible technological level and ability available at the moment, and with games being played, players being measured, and results being shown at the end of each game, everything that makes cricket great is available in a digital form. During the offseason no fan could ask for more.

How Does It Work?

The main issue fans of real cricket have with the fact that they're not convinced that the results are not predetermined. At the end of the day real cricket is exciting because anything is possible when two equally good teams face. So, the fear remains that results of the BBL SRL are not random at all, and that they can be rigged. Yet, thanks to the technology available today, fans should not be wary of this.

While the BBL SRL is not similar to the slot machines for example, that operate on the Random Number Generator, it still has a dose of randomness to it. The end results are based on countless terabits of data including player data, team data, form, past meetings, head-to-head results, previous results, player quality, weather conditions, pitch conditions, venue etc. The results are simulated based on that data. While the results are not predetermined they can be predicted if you follow the sport closely. This is what makes the BBL SRL so popular among sports bettors.

Furthermore, the BBL SRL is not a completed product. It is a data collection that gets constantly updated with all new information regarding players injuries, retirement, transfers, form, and everything in between. It does its best to fully recreate what makes the real Big Bash League so good and so popular and if you ask us it does a good job. The only way to see this is to try it out yourself. Watch a few games, place a few bets, come back and tell us what you think.