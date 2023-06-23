Website Logo
  • Friday, June 23, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Biden and Modi urge Pakistan to act against extremist attacks

India has for years accused Pakistan of helping Islamist militants

President Joe Biden (R) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shake hands during a state dinner at the White House on June 22, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

US president Joe Biden and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi called on Pakistan to act to ensure that its territory is not used to launch extremist attacks, the White House said in a joint statement.

“They strongly condemned cross-border terrorism, the use of terrorist proxies and called on Pakistan to take immediate action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for launching terrorist attacks,” the White House said on Thursday (22).

Relations between nuclear-armed neighbors India and Pakistan have been fraught for years. Since British colonial rule in the Indian subcontinent ended in 1947, India and Pakistan have fought three wars, two of them over the Muslim-majority Himalayan region of Kashmir, which they both claim in full but rule in part.

India has for years accused Pakistan of helping Islamist militants who have battled Indian security forces in its part of Kashmir since the late 1980s. Pakistan denies the accusation and says it only provides diplomatic and moral support for Kashmiris seeking self-determination.

The special status given to the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir was revoked in 2019 when New Delhi split it into two federally controlled territories. Pakistan calls the moves illegal and wants them rolled back.

India’s decision led the two countries to downgrade their diplomatic ties.

“President Biden and prime minister Modi reiterated the call for concerted action against all UN-listed terrorist groups including Al-Qaeda, ISIS/Daesh, Lashkar e-Tayyiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), and Hizb-ul-Mujhahideen,” the joint statement said.

Hafiz Saeed, founder of the Islamist militant Lashkar-e-Taiba group, is blamed for the 2008 Mumbai attacks, which killed over 160 people over three days, beginning the evening of Nov. 26.

“They (Biden and Modi) called for the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot attacks to be brought to justice,” their joint statement said.

In the 2016 attack on India’s Pathankot air base, seven Indian security personnel were killed.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
‘Profound grief’ for family of British-Pakistani father and son on Titanic sub
News
UN human rights eyes India and China
HEADLINE STORY
Modi’s US visit may encourage more American firms to invest in India
News
Modi gifts Jill Biden a 7.5 carat diamond
News
Rescuers in all-night race to save Titanic sub crew
News
Joe Biden puts on full pomp for Modi
HEADLINE STORY
Experts caution against impact of inflation on Asian businesses
News
Ex-teacher of Prince George’s former school admits to sex offences against Indian children
News
Biden will not ‘lecture’ Modi on human rights: White House
HEADLINE STORY
Root out “racist corruption” in picking judges
News
Missing Titanic sub: Searchers detect undersea sounds
INDIA
Musk says eyeing significant India investments after meeting Modi
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW