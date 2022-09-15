Website Logo
  • Thursday, September 15, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Biden allowed to use Beast for Queen’s funeral but lesser world leaders will have to take bus

UK government sources have reportedly said it won’t be appropriate to ask G7 leaders to use shared transport

US President Joe Biden waves as he walks to a car upon arrival at New Castle Airport in New Castle, Delaware on July 3, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

American president Joe Biden is among the few foreign dignitaries allowed to use their own cars to the venue of the Queen’s funeral while other world leaders would have to use a shared bus, media reports said.

The funeral for Elizabeth II who died in Scotland last week will be held on Monday amid an outpouring of grief for Britain’s longest reigning monarch who enjoyed wide popularity in the kingdom.

More than 100 heads of state, including Indian president Droupadi Murmu, are expected to attend the UK’s biggest state event in decades. The sheer scale of turnouts at the funeral is likely to pose logistical challenges for the host government which has asked foreign leaders to use shared transportat on the occasion.

However, Biden will be able to use the Beast – the armoured Cadillac – because of his security requirements.

Similar exemptions are also made for French president Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Israeli leader Isaac Herzog, with a government source telling The Times that it would not be appropriate to ask G7 leaders to “take a bus”.

However, dignitaries are asked to be as flexible as possible during the event.

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain are likely to witness the funeral. But Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky may not travel to London given the country’s ongoing conflict with Russia.

While the heads of government of Australia and New Zealand have confirmed their attendance, no invitation is extended to former leaders including Donald Trump of the US, because of space constraints.

Russia and North Korea are expected to be represented but the UK has not invited its former colony Myanmar with which it has no diplomatic relations.

There will be a reception for visiting heads of state from Commonwealth nations and key allies of the UK.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Senior Tory leaders against inviting China to Queen’s funeral over genocide of Uyghur Muslims
News
British Indian officer’s bravery during World War II retold
News
Biden administration has appointed 130 Indian-Americans to key positions, says White House official
INDIA
Cyrus Mistry accident: Dr Anahita Pandole undergoes pelvic reconstruction surgery
News
Celtic fans display massive ‘f*** the crown’ banner
News
Have sex four times a week to get rid of kidney stones – Experts say
News
UK PM Truss preparing to scrap sugar tax on soft drinks: Report
News
Prosecutors move to vacate murder conviction of Adnan Syed whose case was featured…
News
Anti-India graffiti by Canadian Khalistani extremists on Swaminarayan temple in Toronto; India raises…
News
Donald Trump’s top aide feels ‘vilified’ by fellow Indian Americans
News
Top Met officer admits that police overstepped with anti-monarchy protesters
News
Anti-monarchy protester who was holding sign reading ‘f*** imperialism, abolish monarchy’ says her…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Garba queen Falguni Pathak announces her new Navratri song Vasaladi
Gran Turismo video game adaptation casts Stranger Things fame David…
‘I wish this day would have never come’: Reaction to…
Roger Federer’s retirement statement
Roger Federer’s records and milestones
Senior Tory leaders against inviting China to Queen’s funeral over…