Bhumi Pednekar on Shooter Dadi Chandro Tomar’s demise: Feels like a part of me is gone

In 2019, Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu starred in a film titled Saand Ki Aankh which was a biopic on Shooter Dadis, Chandro Tomar, and Prakashi Tomar. While Bhumi played the role of Chandro Tomar, Taapsee portrayed the character of Prakashi Tomar.

Today, unfortunately, Chandro Tomar passed away due to Covid-19. Bhumi took to mourn the Shooter Dadi’s demise.

The actress tweeted, “Devastated by the news of Chandro Dadi’s demise. Feels like a part of me is gone. She made her own rules & paved the path for many girl to find their dream. Her legacy will live on in them. Condolences to the family. Am lucky I got to know and be her #ChandroTomar #ShooterDadi.”

In a statement, the actress said, “It is completely devastating to know that Chandro Dadi is not with us anymore. It really feels like a very big personal loss. She was someone who lived a very full-filling life. She made her own rules, paved her own path and she had a beautiful sisterhood and a beautiful partnership with Prakashi dadi and together they left an impact on so many lives. I feel so fortunate to have played her character, got a chance to learn about life from her and she has left a very big part of herself with me. My condolences to the family and everybody whose life she impacted because I know there will be many who will be grieving her passing away today. But she always said tann buddha hota hai, mann buddha nai hota. I know in spirit she will always be with us because her teachings are going to be with us. She will thoroughly be missed.”

Taapsee Pannu also tweeted, “For the inspiration you will always be… You will live on forever in all the girls you gave hope to live. My cutest rockstar May the ✌🏼 and peace be with you.”

Shooter Dadis started learning to shoot in the late 90s when their age was already more than 60. They grabbed everyone’s attention as they used to attend shooting tournaments wearing ghagras (Indian attire). Chandro and Prakashi Tomar have been an inspiration for many girls.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, Saand Ki Aankh was a perfect tribute to Shooter Dadis. Bhumi and Taapsee were damn good in the film and won multiple awards for their performance in the film.