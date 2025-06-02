Skip to content
Experience the Magic of Bhavik Haria Live at MAC

British vocal talent Bhavik Haria set to perform an unforgettable night of bhajans, Bollywood hits, and ghazal gems at Birmingham’s Midlands Arts Centre.

Bhavik Haria

Experience the Magic of Bhavik Haria Live

Nayana Ashok
By Nayana AshokJun 02, 2025
Nayana Ashok
Music has the power to connect hearts, awaken the spirit, and celebrate culture—and on Saturday, June 7, audiences in Birmingham will experience all this and more as acclaimed British vocalist Bhavik Haria takes centre stage at the Midlands Arts Centre (MAC), located in the scenic Cannon Hill Park. Known for his ability to blend tradition with modernity, Haria is set to deliver a spellbinding live performance that journeys through the rich landscape of Indian devotional music, classic Bollywood hits, and poetic ghazals.

This much-anticipated event promises to be far more than just a concert—it is a celebration of sound, soul, and heritage. Bhavik Haria, often described as one of the UK’s most versatile and emotive Indian vocalists, has earned a loyal following for his distinctive voice, heartfelt delivery, and powerful stage presence. He brings with him not only musical talent but also a mission—to inspire spiritual and emotional connection through the universal language of music.

The performance will feature a carefully curated set list that reflects Bhavik’s diverse musical influences. Audiences can expect to be moved by serene bhajans, which carry a meditative, devotional resonance; uplifted by familiar Bollywood melodies that span decades; and transported by the lyrical beauty of traditional ghazals, known for their deep emotion and poetic depth.

Bhavik Haria’s musical journey is rooted in Indian classical traditions but is also inspired by contemporary sensibilities. His approach brings a fresh, accessible take on sacred and semi-classical music, making it appealing to audiences of all ages and backgrounds. With a growing digital presence and sold-out shows across the UK and abroad, he has been instrumental in redefining devotional music for a global generation.

The Midlands Arts Centre, located in Birmingham’s Cannon Hill Park (postcode B12 9QH), is a fitting venue for such an immersive musical experience. Renowned for supporting diverse artistic expressions, MAC offers an intimate and acoustically rich setting that enhances every note and nuance of a live performance. Surrounded by natural beauty, the centre’s atmosphere invites reflection, appreciation, and cultural celebration.

Whether you're a long-time fan of Indian devotional music or simply curious about experiencing something profoundly moving and artistically rich, Bhavik Haria Live is a must-attend event. It offers not just a night of entertainment, but a rare opportunity to connect with the emotional power of music that crosses boundaries and touches the soul.

Tickets & Info:www.macbirmingham.co.uk

Don’t miss this extraordinary evening of musical storytelling, cultural reverence, and spiritual connection. Reserve your seats today and be part of a performance that promises to linger in the heart long after the final note fades.

