The Bhavan UK celebrates Diwali

Vikram Doraiswami, Anoushka Shankar, Subhanu Saxena and Dr Surekha Mehta at the event

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

The Bhavan hosted its annual Diwali Gala on November 25, 2023, at the London Marriott Hotel, Grosvenor Square, attended by patrons, supporters, and artists. The event commenced with a warm and receptive audience.

Vikram Doraiswami, the High Commissioner of India to the UK, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, while Anoushka Shankar was the Guest of Honour at the event hosted by Raghu Nandakumara and Mira Manek.

The festivities kicked off with a vibrant music ensemble performed by The Bhavan students under the guidance of resident Guru Pt. Rajkumar Misra, a press release from The Bhavan said.

Dr Nandakumara led a prayer, followed by a welcome address from The Bhavan’s Chairman, Subhanu Saxena, who highlighted the responsibility of carrying forward the legacy and expressed gratitude to the staff, teachers, and students.

The cultural showcase featured a Kathak performance by The Bhavan students trained by resident teachers Abhinav Mishra and Amun Bhachu.

Anoushka Shankar shared fond memories of her time at The Bhavan, emphasising its significance in Indian Arts and encouraging exploration and learning.

The evening continued with a Bharatanatyam performance by The Bhavan students taught by resident Guru Sri Prakash Yadagudde. During the event, Doraiswami delivered a speech, praising the enduring nature of Indian cultu re and appreciating The Bhavan’s efforts in preserving and promoting it.

Dr Surekha Mehta, Vice Chair of The Bhavan, extended gratitude to the Chief Guest, Guest of Honour, and all contributors.

The event concluded with an Odissi performance by The Bhavan students trained by resident teacher Katrina Rute.

The cultural segment ended with a short film showcasing The Bhavan’s activities and events through the year.

Gratitude was expressed to dignitaries including Lord and Lady Dholakia, Lord Paul, Lord and Lady Popat, Lord and Lady Ranger, Deepak Choudhary and his wife, Kapil Dev from the High Commission, media representatives, and other distinguished guests for their support.

The positive reception of the dinner, cultural performances, and the event as a whole served as encouragement for The Bhavan to persist in its commitment to the Classical Arts.

The Bhavan UK stands among 110 Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan centers globally, with 105 situated in India. As part of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan movement, it embodies a holistic approach to art, culture, and education.

In the UK, The Bhavan stands out by offering classes in more than 23 diverse subjects, facilitating extensive cross-fertilisation among various art forms. Every week, approximately 800 students engage in learning experiences within The Bhavan’s premises.