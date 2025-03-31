Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Bhavan London pays tribute to Joginder Sanger

Sanger-Tribute

Indian high commissioner Vikram Doraiswami speaking at the memorial.

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMar 31, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

BHAVAN LONDON held a tribute event on 27 March to honour Joginder Sanger, a British Indian hotelier and philanthropist who passed away at 82 on 28 February.

Sanger, born in Jalandhar, India, established several London hotels, including the Washington Mayfair Hotel, Courthouse Hotels in Soho and Shoreditch, and the Bentley in Kensington.

He joined The Bhavan London in the late 1970s, became vice-chairman in 1993, and served as chairman from 2011 until his retirement in 2022. During his tenure, he initiated Diwali Banquets to raise funds for the organisation.

The event began with prayers led by Dr MN Nandakumara, followed by a lamp-lighting ceremony conducted by Sanger’s daughter Reema and daughter-in-law Kanika.

Several public figures, including Baroness Usha Prashar, Lord Dholakia, Lord Gadhia, Keith Vaz, Virendra Sharma, Lord Ranger, Lord Loomba, and Barry Gardiner, shared their memories of Sanger.

Indian high commissioner Vikram Doraiswami and MP Seema Malhotra also attended, recalling Sanger’s contributions as a businessman and community leader.

Bhavan’s chairman, Subhanu Saxena, shared a message, followed by a slideshow and a musical tribute by students of Bhavan’s resident teacher, Chandrima Misra.

Sanger’s son, Girish Sanger, thanked attendees and spoke about his father’s legacy.

The event concluded with a video of Sanger receiving the Asian Who’s Who Award in 2011.

asian whos who awardbhavan londonbritish indiandiwali banquetshotelierindian high commissionerjoginder sangerphilanthropisttribute eventtributes to joginder sangerwashington mayfair hotel

Related News

Netflix drama Adolescence to be screened in UK schools
News

Netflix drama Adolescence to be screened in UK schools

Imran-Khan-Getty
Featured

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Remembering Nimmi: The unkissed girl of India
Entertainment

Remembering Nimmi: The unkissed girl of India

Voices of Faith - Day 2: A profound confluence of spirituality, music, and dialogue
UK

Voices of Faith - Day 2: A profound confluence of spirituality, music, and dialogue

Mahesh Liloriya

More For You

starmer-immigration

Speaking at the Organised Immigration Crime Summit, Starmer said the government is working to restore order to the immigration system.

UK returns 24,000 illegal migrants since July, highest in eight years

THE UK government has returned over 24,000 individuals with no legal right to remain in the country since July, marking the highest rate of removals in eight years, prime minister Keir Starmer said on Monday.

Speaking at the Organised Immigration Crime Summit, Starmer said the government is working to restore order to the immigration system.

Keep ReadingShow less
'Aga Khan dedicated his life to service, peace, and pluralism'

Baroness Patricia Scotland speaks at an Iftar dinner held at the Ismaili Centre in London (Photo: The Ismaili National Council for the United Kingdom)

'Aga Khan dedicated his life to service, peace, and pluralism'

THE outgoing head of the Commonwealth has paid tribute to the late Prince Karim Aga Khan, describing him as a visionary leader whose lifelong dedication to service, peace, and pluralism has left a lasting impact on the world.

Speaking at an Iftar dinner held at the Ismaili Centre in London last Wednesday (26), Baroness Patricia Scotland, who steps down as Commonwealth secretary general on 1 April, reflected on her personal connection with the Aga Khan, recalling their meetings during Commonwealth Day celebrations at Westminster Abbey.

Keep ReadingShow less
Starmer-Trump-Getty

Trump has suggested the possibility of a 'great' trade deal that could help the UK mitigate the impact of tariffs he has pledged to introduce. (Photo: Getty Images)

Starmer, Trump talk trade deal progress in 'productive' discussion

KEIR STARMER and Donald Trump spoke on Sunday about ongoing UK-US trade negotiations, with Downing Street describing the talks as "productive."

Since leaving the European Union, the UK has been working to secure a trade agreement with the United States. Successive British governments have pursued a deal, but it has remained elusive.

Keep ReadingShow less
Myanmar-quake-rescue-Reuters

Rescuers carry the body of a victim during search and rescue operations, following a strong earthquake, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 30. (Photo: Reuters)

Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 1,700, UK pledges £10m in aid

RESCUE efforts continued in Myanmar as residents searched for survivors in collapsed buildings in Mandalay, two days after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck the country. The disaster has killed at least 1,700 people in Myanmar and 17 in neighbouring Thailand.

The quake hit near Mandalay on Friday afternoon, followed minutes later by a 6.7-magnitude aftershock. The tremors caused widespread destruction, damaging buildings, bridges, and roads in the city of more than 1.7 million people.

Keep ReadingShow less
Voices of Faith 2025: A journey through spirituality and wisdom

Soumik Datta (R) and Gurdain Singh Rayatt

Voices of Faith 2025: A journey through spirituality and wisdom

Mahesh Liloriya

The inaugural edition of Voices of Faith commenced on Friday at the iconic Barbican Centre, Silk Street, London, marking the beginning of an extraordinary three-day festival exploring theological philosophies, interfaith dialogues, and the deeper essence of spirituality through conversations, music, and healing vibes.

Organised by Teamwork Arts, the creators of the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) and JLF London, Voices of Faith is presented by the Kamini and Vindi Banga Family Trust, with the support of Tech Mahindra. Eastern Eye and Garavi Gujarat serve as the official media partners of this landmark event. This unique festival seeks to offer insights into navigating the complexities of modern life through the timeless wisdom enshrined in global religious traditions. It focuses on the universal ideals of compassion and interconnectedness that underpin the world’s faiths, fostering dialogue that transcends barriers and deepens mutual understanding.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc