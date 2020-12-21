Beck Theatre plans to come back ‘bigger and better’ in 2021

The Beck Theatre, Hayes, is preparing to reopen in 2021 after a year, a statement said.







However, the exact opening date of the theatre is not yet confirmed.

According to the statement, the theatre will present some of the good shows touring the country in 2021.

This include huge productions like Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em, Friends The Musical Parody and Thunder Girls as well as the return of some Strictly superstars including Giovanni Pernice, Kevin Clifton and more.







Besides, live music along with comedians on the circuit with Sarah Millican, Adam Kay, Omid Djalilli, Joel Dommett and so many more will be performed in the new year.

“All of us at the Beck have been blown away by everyone’s support through this incredibly challenging time and we have been deeply humbled by every message of support we have received. Hearing people’s memories of previous visits has kept our heads up as we work towards bringing this much loved venue back to life and return to being a cultural hub for the borough and beyond,” said theatre director, Steve Sargeant.

“For now, we must all stay as safe as possible but when the time comes for our doors to reopen, we will be ready. I can’t wait to welcome you back to our theatre.”







The Beck Theatre is a 600-seat theatre in Hayes, in the London Borough of Hillingdon.

It offers one-night concerts, drama, comedy, dance, musicals, children’s shows, films, opera, pantomime, and a children’s summer project.

For details- becktheatre.org.uk











