BBC India implements restructuring, establishes new entity to align with FDI rules

The move follows the BBC premises in India facing “surveys” by tax authorities and an ensuing investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over alleged FDI violations earlier this year

The BBC logo is displayed above the entrance to the BBC headquarters in London, Britain, July 10, 2023. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/File Photo

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Four members of the BBC staff on Tuesday (12), revealed intentions to leave the organisation and establish a new entity in India called Collective Newsroom. This new entity aims to offer services “as commissioned by the BBC,” ensuring compliance with India’s foreign direct investment (FDI) rules.

According to a statement from the UK-based public service broadcaster, Collective Newsroom has been established as an Indian company that is wholly owned by Indian citizens.

It replaces BBC World Service India to continue to provide language-based content.

The move follows the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) premises in India facing “surveys” by tax authorities and an ensuing investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over alleged FDI violations earlier this year.

“The establishment of Collective Newsroom Private Limited ensures the BBC and Collective Newsroom can meet their shared commitment to Indian audiences and cover stories on India that matter to global audiences. It is in compliance with the Indian Foreign Direct Investment law,” reads the BBC statement.

“Collective Newsroom has been established as an Indian company, wholly owned by Indian citizens, with four existing staff members leaving the BBC to lead Collective Newsroom. These senior leaders have a wealth of editorial and programme-making experience,” it said.

“The BBC will commission Collective Newsroom to produce its six Indian language services as well as Indian digital output and Indian YouTube channel in English for audiences globally,” it added.

(PTI)