BBC calls in police over threatening complaints towards presenter

THE BBC was forced to call in the police after it received complaints of threatening nature towards presenter Naga Munchetty.

During one of the BBC Breakfast show earlier this month, Naga’s co-presenter Charlie Stayt while interviewing housing minister Robert Jenrick made fun of the size of the British flag in the corner of his office.

Following Charlie’s remark and Naga’s reaction on the show led to more than 6,000 complaints to BBC complaint handlers, which were mostly directed at Naga.

According to report, most of the complaints were abusive and contained “overt racism/misogyny”.

In that segment of the show, Charlie remarked to minister Jenrick, saying: “I think your flag is not up to standard size, Government interview measurements.

“I think it’s just a little bit small, but that’s your department really.”

When the clip cuts to the studio, Naga is seen laughing.

After the interview, she added: “The picture of the Queen there as well though, in the Westminster office I assume.”

She went on to like a series of tweets, which were against BBC’s impartial stand.

Naga was later warned and she apologised in a tweet and said: “I ‘liked’ tweets today that were offensive in nature about the use of the British flag as a backdrop in a Government interview this morning.

“I have since removed these ‘likes’. This does not represent the views of me or the BBC.

“I apologise for any offence taken.”

BBC rules state that news workers have to adhere to a strict online code of conduct.