BBC apologises after racial slur aired in error during Bafta ceremony broadcast

Incident occurred during live ceremony at Royal Festival Hall

BBC Bafta broadcast controversy

The shout, made by Tourette’s campaigner John Davidson, was faintly audible in the broadcast

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranFeb 25, 2026
Highlights

  • Broadcaster says one racial slur was removed but another went out unintentionally
  • Incident occurred at Royal Festival Hall during delayed telecast
  • BBC and Bafta issue apologies as review and discussions continue

Racial slur heard during delayed broadcast

The BBC has apologised after a racial slur was inadvertently broadcast during its television coverage of the Bafta Film Awards, despite the programme airing on a two-hour delay.

The remark was shouted while Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were presenting an award. Tourette’s campaigner John Davidson made the shout, which was faintly audible to viewers.

BBC chief content officer Kate Phillips told staff the corporation recognised the distress caused and reiterated its apology, confirming that another racial slur had been successfully edited out of the broadcast.

Editing process questioned

The broadcaster said producers monitoring the ceremony from a television truck did not hear the remark at the time, meaning it was not removed before transmission on BBC One. The programme had been shortened to fit a two-hour slot.

Phillips said the BBC would never knowingly permit such language on air, noting that its use is extremely rare and usually requires senior editorial approval.

Apologies and reaction

The programme was later removed from iPlayer once the issue was identified, with the BBC saying it accepted full responsibility.

Bafta also apologised to those affected, including Jordan and Lindo, and confirmed a review was under way. Labour MP Dawn Butler called for an urgent explanation, saying the slur should never have been broadcast.

Statements from participants

Host Alan Cumming had warned attendees about the possibility of involuntary verbal tics linked to Tourette syndrome and later addressed the incident during the ceremony.

Davidson said he was “deeply mortified” if his involuntary tics caused upset and said he left the auditorium early after realising the distress.

Bafta said it remains in contact with the studios involved as discussions continue alongside a comprehensive review.

