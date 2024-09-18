Bayern hit nine as Liverpool, Villa win on Champions League opening night

Liverpool marked their return to the Champions League with a 3-1 win over AC Milan.

Harry Kane netted four times, including three penalties, as Bayern Munich defeated Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb 9-2 at the Allianz Arena. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

BAYERN Munich became the first team to score nine goals in a game under the new Champions League format, as the competition began on Tuesday. Title holders Real Madrid and Liverpool were also among the winners.

Harry Kane netted four times, including three penalties, as Bayern Munich defeated Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb 9-2 at the Allianz Arena. Michael Olise scored twice on his Champions League debut, while Raphael Guerreiro, Leroy Sane, and Leon Goretzka added to Bayern’s tally.

Dinamo Zagreb, trailing 3-0 at half-time, struck twice in quick succession after the break through Bruno Petkovic and Takuya Ogiwara. However, Bayern responded with six goals from the 57th minute onwards.

“An amazing game, a bit of a crazy game,” Kane told DAZN. “It’s the first time I’ve scored three (penalties) in a game. That doesn’t happen at all really.”

Bayern’s previous record in the Champions League was an 8-2 victory against Barcelona in 2020.

This marked the start of the revamped Champions League format, which now has 36 teams in a single league, replacing the old group stage. Each team plays eight matches against eight different opponents. The top eight teams advance directly to the last 16, while those finishing between ninth and 24th enter a play-off round. The bottom 12 teams are eliminated.

The changes, introduced by UEFA, are aimed at countering the threat of a breakaway Super League and revamping the competition.

Mbappe scores for Real Madrid

Reigning champions Real Madrid faced a tough challenge before beating VfB Stuttgart 3-1 at home.

Kylian Mbappe, playing his first Champions League match for Real, scored just after half-time. Stuttgart equalized through Deniz Undav before Antonio Rudiger restored Madrid’s lead, and Brazilian teenager Endrick added a third in stoppage time.

“I know I can do more, each game I feel better and now I’m scoring goals, and I’m happy here,” Mbappe told Movistar.

Liverpool win at San Siro

Christian Pulisic put Milan ahead early, but Ibrahima Konate equalized, and Virgil van Dijk scored before half-time.

Dominik Szoboszlai sealed Liverpool’s victory in the second half.

Villa return to Champions League

Aston Villa won their first Champions League match, beating Swiss champions Young Boys 3-0 in Bern. Youri Tielemans and Jacob Ramsey scored in the first half, with Amadou Onana adding a third late on.

Villa manager Unai Emery said the victory was a tribute to Gary Shaw, a former Villa striker and European Cup winner, who passed away on Monday at 63.

Elsewhere, Juventus defeated PSV Eindhoven 3-1, while Sporting beat Lille 2-0.

The Champions League continues on Wednesday, including a rematch of the 2023 final between Manchester City and Inter Milan.

(With inputs from AFP)