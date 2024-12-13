Baroness Meyer faces suspension for racial harassment

BARONESS Meyer is facing a three-week suspension from the House of Lords after being found guilty of racial harassment.

The Lords’ Conduct Committee concluded she harassed Lord Dholakia, a peer of Indian origin, by calling him "Lord Poppadom" during a visit to Rwanda in February, the BBC reported.

Lady Meyer initially denied the remark but later admitted it, attributing it to tiredness and having consumed “possibly three glasses of wine.” She has since apologised. The report also noted she touched Labour MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy's hair without permission, which made Ribeiro-Addy feel "extremely uncomfortable."

The investigation found Lady Meyer’s actions breached harassment rules with a racial element. Alongside the suspension, the committee recommended she undertake bespoke behaviour training.

Lord Dholakia did not initially hear the remark, but other members of the delegation, including Ribeiro-Addy, confronted Lady Meyer. Conservative peer Lord Greenhalgh expressed disappointment over her comments, calling them unexpected from a colleague.

Lady Meyer, 71, was appointed to the House of Lords by Theresa May in 2018. She co-founded the International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children and is the widow of former UK ambassador to the US, Sir Christopher Meyer.

In a separate case, the committee recommended a six-month suspension for Lord Stone of Blackheath for bullying security staff. The former Labour peer was found to have used aggressive language, including calling an officer "thick and stupid."

Lord Stone had previously been sanctioned in 2019 for sexual harassment, losing the Labour whip, the BBC reported.

The report noted a continued pattern of poor behaviour, stating that his inability to treat staff respectfully remains "unacceptable."

Peers are expected to vote on both sanctions early in 2025.