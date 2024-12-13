Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Baroness Meyer faces suspension for racial harassment

The Lords’ Conduct Committee concluded she harassed Lord Dholakia by calling him "Lord Poppadom" during a visit to Rwanda in February.

Baroness Meyer

The investigation found Lady Meyer’s actions breached harassment rules with a racial element. (Photo: X/@ladylilo2)

The investigation found Lady Meyer’s actions breached harassment rules with a racial element. (Photo: X/@ladylilo2)
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeDec 13, 2024
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

BARONESS Meyer is facing a three-week suspension from the House of Lords after being found guilty of racial harassment.

The Lords’ Conduct Committee concluded she harassed Lord Dholakia, a peer of Indian origin, by calling him "Lord Poppadom" during a visit to Rwanda in February, the BBC reported.

Lady Meyer initially denied the remark but later admitted it, attributing it to tiredness and having consumed “possibly three glasses of wine.” She has since apologised. The report also noted she touched Labour MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy's hair without permission, which made Ribeiro-Addy feel "extremely uncomfortable."

The investigation found Lady Meyer’s actions breached harassment rules with a racial element. Alongside the suspension, the committee recommended she undertake bespoke behaviour training.

Lord Dholakia did not initially hear the remark, but other members of the delegation, including Ribeiro-Addy, confronted Lady Meyer. Conservative peer Lord Greenhalgh expressed disappointment over her comments, calling them unexpected from a colleague.

Lady Meyer, 71, was appointed to the House of Lords by Theresa May in 2018. She co-founded the International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children and is the widow of former UK ambassador to the US, Sir Christopher Meyer.

In a separate case, the committee recommended a six-month suspension for Lord Stone of Blackheath for bullying security staff. The former Labour peer was found to have used aggressive language, including calling an officer "thick and stupid."

Lord Stone had previously been sanctioned in 2019 for sexual harassment, losing the Labour whip, the BBC reported.

The report noted a continued pattern of poor behaviour, stating that his inability to treat staff respectfully remains "unacceptable."
Peers are expected to vote on both sanctions early in 2025.

baroness meyerhouse of lordslord dholakialord poppadomlords conduct committeemeyer

Related News

Being Bhumi Pednekar
Entertainment

Being Bhumi Pednekar

More For You

Brella's body was discovered in the boot of a car in Ilford, east London, on 14 November. (Photo: Northamptonshire Police)
Brella's body was discovered in the boot of a car in Ilford, east London, on 14 November. (Photo: Northamptonshire Police)
Brella's body was discovered in the boot of a car in Ilford, east London, on 14 November. (Photo: Northamptonshire Police)

Weeks before death, Harshita Brella told family husband would kill her

HARSHITA BRELLA, a 24-year-old woman whose body was found in the boot of a car in Ilford, east London, on 14 November, had told her family weeks earlier that her husband, Pankaj Lamba, "was going to kill her," according to her mother, Sudesh Kumari.

"He was making her life miserable," Kumari told the BBC. "She said I will not go back to him. He will kill me."

Keep ReadingShow less
allu-arjun-getty

Arjun is a prominent actor in southern India, and the Pushpa franchise has been a box office success. (Photo: Getty Images)

Arjun is a prominent actor in southern India, and the Pushpa franchise has been a box office success. (Photo: Getty Images)

Allu Arjun arrested following stampede death at movie screening

INDIAN actor Allu Arjun was arrested on Friday after a stampede during a movie screening led to the death of a woman, according to police and local media.

Large crowds had gathered earlier this month at a theatre in Hyderabad, southern India, to see the actor at the screening of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule. The event reportedly led to a stampede, resulting in the death of a woman and injuries to her son.

Keep ReadingShow less
Naz Shah
Naz Shah
Naz Shah

Asian MPs on assisted dying bill committee

THREE Asian MPs are on a committee responsible for detailed scrutiny of the Assisted Dying Bill. The 23-member committee is made up of 14 supporters, including two ministers, and nine opponents.

The Asian lawmakers in the committee are Naz Shah and Sojan Joseph (Labour), and Neil Shastri-Hurst (Conservative).

Keep ReadingShow less
Tamil migrants

Kala, whose name has been changed to protect her identity, was among those rescued. (Photo: Getty Images)

Kala, whose name has been changed to protect her identity, was among those rescued. (Photo: Getty Images)

Tamil migrants brought to UK after years in Chagos camp

MORE than 60 migrants, including 12 children, have been brought to the UK after spending over three years on a remote British-US military base on Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean.

The group, mostly Tamils from Sri Lanka and India, had fled persecution and were stranded in difficult conditions after being rescued from the waters off the Chagos Archipelago.

Keep ReadingShow less
Leicestershire Police

According to Leicestershire Police, the two male passengers remain in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. (Photo: X/@leicspolice)

According to Leicestershire Police, the two male passengers remain in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. (Photo: X/@leicspolice)

Indian student dies, four injured in Leicestershire road accident

A 32-YEAR-OLD Indian student has died in a road accident in Leicestershire, with four others hospitalised with serious injuries, according to police.

Chiranjeevi Panguluri, a passenger in the car, died at the scene when the vehicle left the road and came to rest in a ditch. The accident, involving a grey Mazda 3 Tamura, occurred on Tuesday morning as the car travelled from Leicester towards Market Harborough.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2024 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications