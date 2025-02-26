BAPS makes education commitment as it buys school site in south London

THE John Whitgift Foundation has completed a £7.5 million sale of its Old Palace pre-school and primary school site to BAPS, which has promised to invest in the south Croydon School after it closed its doors last summer, writes .
The prep and primary school on south Croydon’s Melville Avenue closed last July after serving many years as a high-performing girls’ school.
The John Whitgift Foundation (JWF) cited long-running financial concerns for its closure.
Buyers BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) is one of the biggest Hindu communities in the country. It has provided education and outreach programs for more than 40 years and its temple in the Neasden in north-west London, is popular with the community, with politicians and royalty visiting the place of worship.
BAPS said its takeover of the site will expand local educational and community initiatives and offer ‘much-needed facilities for residents.’ It has also promised that a significant portion of the space will be dedicated to schooling, particularly special needs education.
The site’s gym, sports facilities, classrooms, and outdoor areas will be revitalised for community use and available for hire by local schools, clubs, groups, and organisations.
The organisation also plans to improve parking facilities, upgrade existing amenities, and ensure reduced congestion in the area compared to the previous school’s operations.
BAPS trustee Dr Mayank Shah said: “We are excited to invest in and secure the future of this site, restoring its role as a place of learning and community spirit. For many years, we have supported our members and local communities through our programmes, and this new space allows us to expand our services and create an inclusive, welcoming environment for all.”
The Old Palace’s senior school in historic Old Croydon is also up for sale and due to close its doors at the end of the summer term. The Old Palace of John Whitgift School has a history arching back 130 years in the area as a private girls’ school.
While the announcement of both schools’ closure in September 2023 sparked concern, the recent purchase of the loweryear schools has provided some welcome relief.
Newly appointed chief executive of the JWF, Roisha Hughes, said: “We are very pleased to confirm the sale of the former site of Old Palace prep school to BAPS. The decision to close Old Palace senior and prep schools was an exceptionally difficult one, but we are pleased that the new buyer will be using the site for educational, community, and cultural use.”
“BAPS already have a presence in Croydon and we wish them the very best in their new base in Melville Avenue.”
