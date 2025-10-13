Skip to content
BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi wins MONDO-DR 2025 award
By Eastern EyeOct 13, 2025
THE BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi has won the MONDO-DR Award 2025 in the “House of Worship” category, one of the top honours in the global audiovisual industry.

The awards, known as the “Oscars of the AV world”, were held at Ole Red Orlando in Florida, US.

The Mandir’s “The Fairy Tale” immersive show was selected from entries by cathedrals, mosques and synagogues worldwide for its audiovisual design and integration.

The awards are judged by an international panel and published by MONDO-DR, a magazine on technology in entertainment and architecture.

Adrian Goulder, Technical Director at VueAV, said, “What makes ‘The Fairy Tale’ immersive show at the BAPS Hindu Mandir stand apart, and so impactful, is its creativity, concept and global message.”

Swami Brahmaviharidas, Head of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, said, “We’re honoured and humbled to receive this award. This was never about just installing a show, sound systems or lighting. This was about designing an environment where every heart, regardless of background, can feel a deeper connection to universal spirituality.”

The Mandir, the first traditional Hindu stone temple in the Middle East, has earlier received the MEED Project Award (2024) for “Best Cultural Project” in the UAE and MENA region.

