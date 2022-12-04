Website Logo
  • Sunday, December 04, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Bank of England’s Dhingra warns of deeper and longer recession with higher rates

“There were few signs in the labour market that workers’ demands for pay increases would lead to persistently high inflation.”

Swati Dhingra

By: Pramod Thomas

Bank of England rate-setter Swati Dhingra on Saturday (3) said that higher interest rates could lead to a deeper and longer recession, adding there were few signs that demands for higher wages risked a wage-price spiral.

While most of her colleagues backed a 75 basis-point hike to 3 per cent last month, Dhingra voted for a half-percentage-point increase in interest rates last month, and later told lawmakers the central bank could deepen an expected recession if it pushed up borrowing costs further.

“You do see a much deeper and a longer recession with rates being much higher,” she told the Observer newspaper. “That is what I think we should all be worried about … are we going to end up lengthening and deepening the recession if the tightening continues at the pace it is?”

In the interview, she also said there were few signs in the labour market that workers’ demands for pay increases would lead to persistently high inflation, which has reached a 41 year high of 11.1 per cent.

Britain is facing a winter of industrial unrest as workers from rail staff and teachers to nurses and paramedics take strike action to demand better pay as they struggle with a cost of living crisis.

“A wage-price spiral would mean wages should be above inflation,” Dhingra told the paper. “Given that real wages are falling, that’s indicative that we’re not there at a wage-price-spiral point yet.”

She said that those expecting further large hikes in interest rates were not taking in account BoE surveys suggesting a fall in investment and employment in the next two years.

“These are not trivial numbers. The market has clearly not realised how pessimistic that could be for the UK economy,” she said. “The economic slowdown is here.”

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
UK government could bring in military to ease strike action, says Nadhim Zahawi 
News
My turban reminds me to protect and serve: Met Police Sikh Association chair Ravjeet Gupta
News
Darlington man locked up for 23 weeks for racially abusing girl, family
News
Two Indian Americans at centre of Hunter Biden’s laptop story
News
‘India is a part of me’: Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
News
False eyelashes can cause serious health risks – Eye surgeon warns
News
Former UK Chancellor Javid to quit at next election
News
Rishi Sunak says racism must be confronted after Buckingham Palace aide controversy
News
Suffering from dark circles? Here are top 5 home remedies from Ayurveda expert
News
Buckinghamshire child dies from Strep A infection as toll in UK rises to…
News
Suella Braverman’s reappointment as UK home secretary a dangerous precedent: Parliamentary body
HEADLINE STORY
Gurinder Chadha to direct Disney’s original musical film
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW