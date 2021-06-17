Website Logo
  Thursday, June 17, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 381,931
Total Cases 29,700,313
Today's Fatalities 1,411
Today's Cases 67,294

BANGLADESH

Bangladesh to resume mass Covid-19 vaccination drive

Photo Courtesy (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)

By: SwatiRana

BANGLADESH plans to initiate a mass Covid-19 vaccination programme from July.

Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, the principal secretary to prime minister Sheikh Hasina, said on Thursday (16), “if everything goes well, we plan to start mass vaccination from July.”

His remarks have days after the health minister said the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination campaign, stalled due to a suspension of supply back in April, will resume from next week, the Dhaka Tribune said.

Until Wednesday (16), a little more than 10 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines were administered and only 118,918 doses were left in stock, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Last Friday (11), foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said Bangladesh would receive more than a million Covishield doses from Covax soon.

