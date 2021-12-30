Website Logo
  • Thursday, December 30, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 480,290
Total Cases 34,799,691
Today's Fatalities 293
Today's Cases 6,358
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 480,290
Total Cases 34,799,691
Today's Fatalities 293
Today's Cases 6,358

BANGLADESH

Bangladesh scraps women-only beach zone after outcry

In this photograph taken on December 29, 2021, people walk past a signboard reading “Reserved area for women and children as instructed by the district commissioner” along a beach in Cox’s Bazar Getty Images)

By: Sarwar Alam

Authorities in Bangladesh’s main tourist resort scrapped a dedicated beach section for women and children after a social media outcry over gender segregation, officials said Thursday.

On Wednesday afternoon, Cox’s Bazar officials inaugurated a section of the shoreline on the world’s longest natural sea beach as an exclusive zone for women and children.

But hours later, the administration issued a press release saying that it had “withdrawn its decision” after “negative comments”.

Abu Sufian, a senior official in Cox’s Bazar, told AFP the section had been created following requests from conservative women in the Muslim-majority country.

“They requested a dedicated beach section for themselves, because they felt shy and insecure in a crowded place,” he said.

Earlier this month the gang rape of a woman in Cox’s Bazar sparked an outcry over women’s safety in the city.

But the move to cordon off a section of the beach caused uproar on social media, with critics saying it was pandering to hardline Islamists who still wield considerable influence in the country.

“This is Talebistan,” veteran journalist and commentator Syed Ishtiaque Reza wrote on Facebook, referring to the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Another commentator compared it to “Mollahtantra”, which translates as hardline Islamist ideology.

Parts of Bangladesh society remain very conservative, and in recent years, a hardline Islamist group has held massive rallies demanding segregation of the sexes in workplaces and factories.

Hundreds of thousands visit Cox’s Bazar during festive periods, and the tourism sector has boomed in recent years.

To provide security to the growing number of tourists, authorities have set up a tourism police unit to patrol beach towns.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
At least 37 dead in Bangladesh ferry fire
News
UK donates 4 million vaccine doses to Bangladesh
News
Direct flights to Dhaka and Sylhet to resume on Boxing Day
News
UN envoy ‘deeply concerned’ over Rohingya school closures
News
Mayors address climate migration challenge
HEADLINE STORY
Bangladesh marks 50 years since liberation war victory
News
US threatens new measures against Myanmar junta
News
Bangladesh bans air rifles to protect vulnerable birds
News
Surgery on Bangladeshi conjoined twins postponed
News
Bangladesh authorities bulldoze 1,000 Rohingya shops
HEADLINE STORY
20 Bangladesh students sentenced to death for political murder
HEADLINE STORY
Bangladesh minister quits after sexist tirade, rape threat
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Saif Ali Khan wraps up the second schedule of Vikram…
Irrfan Khan’s Murder at Teesri Manzil 302, Sanjay Mishra’s Turtle…
A wholesome slate of films for Katrina Kaif in 2022
Haseen Dillruba beats Sooryavanshi, Mimi, and Dhamaka to become the…
Kohli praise for “motivated” India after S Africa win
As virus surges, England builds temporary hospitals
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE