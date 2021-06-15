Bangladesh passes bill to deal with hajj irregularities

A picture shows pilgrims circumambulating around the Kaaba, the holiest shrine in the Grand mosque in the holy Saudi city of Mecca, on July 31, 2020 during the annual Muslim Hajj pilgrimage. (Photo by STR / AFP) (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: SwatiRana

BANGLADESH passed the ‘Hajj and Umrah Management Bill 2021’ on Tuesday (15) to deal with irregularities and mismanagement in the sector.

The new law will allow authorities to scrap the registration of any hajj and umrah agency for anomalies.

“This is the very first bill for hajj management in the history of Bangladesh,” the state minister for religious affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan told the parliament.

A hajj agency can be slapped with a fine of up to Tk5,000,000, (£48,662) while an Umrah agency with Tk1,500,000 (£14,598) for irregularities.

If any agency gets warnings for two years in a row, its registration will automatically be suspended for the same period, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

Also, lawsuits can be filed against criminal offenses committed in the hajj and umrah management.

After the enactment of the new law, if a Bangladeshi gets involved in hajj-related irregularities even in Saudi Arabia, it can be treated as if it happened in Bangladesh and legal steps including criminal and administrative actions can be taken.