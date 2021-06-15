Website Logo
  • Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 377,031
Total Cases 29,570,881
Today's Fatalities 2,726
Today's Cases 60,471
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 377,031
Total Cases 29,570,881
Today's Fatalities 2,726
Today's Cases 60,471

BANGLADESH

Bangladesh passes bill to deal with hajj irregularities

A picture shows pilgrims circumambulating around the Kaaba, the holiest shrine in the Grand mosque in the holy Saudi city of Mecca, on July 31, 2020 during the annual Muslim Hajj pilgrimage. (Photo by STR / AFP) (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: SwatiRana

BANGLADESH passed the ‘Hajj and Umrah Management Bill 2021’ on Tuesday (15) to deal with irregularities and mismanagement in the sector.

The new law will allow authorities to scrap the registration of any hajj and umrah agency for anomalies.

“This is the very first bill for hajj management in the history of Bangladesh,” the state minister for religious affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan told the parliament.

A hajj agency can be slapped with a fine of up to Tk5,000,000, (£48,662) while an Umrah agency with Tk1,500,000 (£14,598) for irregularities.

If any agency gets warnings for two years in a row, its registration will automatically be suspended for the same period, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

Also, lawsuits can be filed against criminal offenses committed in the hajj and umrah management.

After the enactment of the new law, if a Bangladeshi gets involved in hajj-related irregularities even in Saudi Arabia, it can be treated as if it happened in Bangladesh and legal steps including criminal and administrative actions can be taken.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
UN urged to probe sharing of Rohingya data in Bangladesh
News
Six bodies of Rohingya found in Bangladesh’s river
News
Myanmar’s anti-junta movement shows viral support for Rohingya in Bangladesh
News
World Bank forecasts Bangladesh’s GDP growth at 6.2 per cent in 2022-23
News
Bangladesh, Japan discuss Covid-19 and Rohingya crisis
News
Bangladesh arrests two more members of sex trafficking gang 
News
Bangladesh shifts 80,000 more Rohingya refugees to Bhashan Char
News
Bangladesh needs five million Sputnik V vaccine doses from Russia
News
Bangladesh arrests sex traffickers who lured women on TikTok
News
Rohingya refugee vessel disembarks off Indonesian coast
News
Sri Lanka gets 6,300 kg of PPE from Australia
News
Bangladesh on US’s global vaccine sharing list
Eastern Eye

Videos

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Famous dialogues from the actor’s movies
Haseen Dillruba Trailer Review | Taapsee Pannu | Vikrant Massey…
Top 5 performances of Shilpa Shetty

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Ayushmann Khurrana on why he chose to bring attention to…
Met Police is still systemically racist, says former chief superintendent
Aamir Khan on 20 years of Lagaan: The fact that…
20 years of Gadar: Director Anil Sharma walks down memory…
Covid-19 has created an ‘ecosystem’ of innovation in India: Biocon…
Pakistan outperforms India, Bangladesh in labour export in 2020