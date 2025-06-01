Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Bangladesh opens trial against Hasina over uprising crackdown

As many as 1,400 people were killed between July and August 2024

Bangladesh opens trial against Hasina over uprising crackdown

Chief prosecutor of Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) Mohammad Tajul Islam (C) speaks during a press conference outside the ICT court in Dhaka on June 1, 2025, after the start of the trial against Sheikh Hasina. (Photo by MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasJun 01, 2025
Pramod Thomas
See Full Bio

FUGITIVE former prime minister Sheikh Hasina orchestrated a "systemic attack" to try to crush the uprising against her government, Bangladeshi prosecutors said at the opening of her trial on Sunday (1).

Up to 1,400 people were killed between July and August 2024 when Hasina's government launched its crackdown, according to the United Nations.

Hasina, 77, fled by helicopter to India as the student-led uprising ended her 15-year rule, and she has defied an extradition order to return to Dhaka.

The domestic International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) is prosecuting former senior figures connected to Hasina's ousted government and her now-banned party, the Awami League.

"Upon scrutinising the evidence, we reached the conclusion that it was a coordinated, widespread and systematic attack," Mohammad Tajul Islam, ICT chief prosecutor, told the court in his opening speech.

"The accused unleashed all law enforcement agencies and her armed party members to crush the uprising."

Islam lodged charges against Hasina and two other officials of "abetment, incitement, complicity, facilitation, conspiracy, and failure to prevent mass murder during the July uprising".

Hasina, who remains in self-imposed exile in India, has rejected the charges as politically motivated.

As well as Hasina, the case includes ex-police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun -- who is in custody, but who did not appear in court on Sunday -- and former interior minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, who like Hasina, is on the run.

The prosecution of senior figures from Hasina's government is a key demand of several of the political parties now jostling for power. The interim government has vowed to hold elections before June 2026.

The hearing is being broadcast live on state-owned Bangladesh Television.

Prosecutor Islam vowed the trial would be impartial.

"This is not an act of vendetta, but a commitment to the principle that, in a democratic country, there is no room for crimes against humanity," he said.

Investigators have collected video footage, audio clips, Hasina's phone conversations, records of helicopter and drone movements, as well as statements from victims of the crackdown as part of their probe.

The ICT court opened its first trial connected to the previous government on May 25.

In that case, eight police officials face charges of crimes against humanity over the killing of six protesters on August 5, the day Hasina fled the country.

Four of the officers are in custody and four are being tried in absentia.

The ICT was set up by Hasina in 2009 to investigate crimes committed by the Pakistani army during Bangladesh's war for independence in 1971.

It sentenced numerous prominent political opponents to death and became widely seen as a means for Hasina to eliminate rivals.

Earlier on Sunday, the Supreme Court restored the registration of the largest Islamist party, Jamaat-e-Islami, allowing it to take part in elections.

Hasina banned Jamaat-e-Islami during her tenure and cracked down on its leaders.

In May, Bangladesh's interim government banned the Awami League, pending the outcome of her trial, and of other party leaders.

(AFP)

awami leaguechowdhury abdullah alcrimes against humanityict courtinternational crimes tribunaljamaateislamisheikh hasinastudentled uprisingbangladesh trial

Related News

Mount Etna eruption
Feature

7 facts about Mount Etna that explain why it’s erupting again

Lisa Nandy
UK

Lisa Nandy steps back from football regulator chair decision over donor ties

Billie Piper's Unexpected Return Sparks Doctor Who Speculation
TV

Is 'Doctor Who' bringing back Billie Piper as the next Doctor after Ncuti Gatwa’s exit?

Blasphemy Law Scrutiny Grows After Guilty Verdict in Quran Case
UK

Blasphemy laws debate reignited after man is convicted for burning Koran

More For You

German Police Launch New Madeleine McCann Search Near Praia da Luz

The latest effort is expected to run for approximately three days

Getty Images

Madeleine McCann case sees new search near Praia da Luz led by German police

A fresh police search for missing British girl Madeleine McCann is due to begin this week in Portugal, close to the location where she was last seen in 2007. The operation, requested by German police, is expected to take place in the area between Praia da Luz and a property where the main suspect, Christian Brückner, once lived.

Portuguese authorities have confirmed their cooperation with the search, which is scheduled to commence on Tuesday, 4 June 2025. The preparation work may begin the day before. A Portuguese source said the new operation will involve land searches only and that the main objective is “to look for any signs of Madeleine’s body”.

Keep ReadingShow less
Operation Blue Star

Devotees look at a model of the demolished Akal Takht Sahib, regarded as the supreme seat of the Sikh religious authority during Operation Blue Star in 1984 ahead of the operation's anniversary at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on June 3, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Labour faces Sikh ‘no platform’ warning on Golden Temple inquiry

BRITISH SIKHS are threatening to “no platform” Labour MPs because there has been no public inquiry into UK involvement in Operation Blue Star, the Indian Army operation carried out in June 1984 to flush out armed militants from the Golden Temple.

The Guardian reported that over 450 gurdwaras, charities, associations and university societies have written to Keir Starmer, urging him to honour promises for an investigation or risk consequences for many Labour MPs’ re-election.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kent's Indian restaurant faces licence loss over decade of illegal worker hires

Badsha Indian Cuisine in Tenterden is accused of showing a “deliberate disregard for immigration law”

Google

Kent's Indian restaurant faces licence loss over decade of illegal worker hires

Daniel Esson

A popular Indian restaurant in Kent could lose its licence after repeatedly employing illegal workers over a ten-year period and failing to pay penalties totalling £120,000, according to a Home Office report.

Badsha Indian Cuisine in Tenterden is accused of showing a “deliberate disregard for immigration law”, with the Home Office citing multiple breaches despite repeated warnings.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tragic Loss: Race Across the World’s Sam Gardiner Dies at 24

Sam had recently been working on the west coast of Scotland

Family Handout

Sam Gardiner, former 'Race Across the World' contestant, dies in crash aged 24

Sam Gardiner, a former contestant on the BBC travel series Race Across the World, has died following a car crash near Manchester. He was 24.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that the incident occurred on Monday night on the A34, when the vehicle Sam was driving left the road, rolled over, and landed on its side. He was the only occupant of the car. Sam was taken to hospital but succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, his family confirmed in a statement.

Keep ReadingShow less
Hot Weather Ahead: UK Forecast Predicts Mini Heatwave This Summer

The Environment Agency has recently declared drought status for the north-west of England

iStock

UK weather forecast points to hot summer and possible mini heatwave

UK is facing a summer that is twice as likely to be hotter than average, according to the latest seasonal forecast from the Met Office. The long-range outlook for June, July and August suggests an increased risk of mini heatwaves, in line with a wider trend of warmer and sunnier seasons in recent years.

The three-month forecast, primarily used by government planners and businesses, points to a 2.3 times greater chance of above-average temperatures this summer compared to normal. It follows what has been the UK’s sunniest and driest spring in over a century, with 630 hours of sunshine recorded since March. This marks a continuation of climate trends that have seen the UK’s summers become increasingly hot, bright, and in some cases, volatile.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc