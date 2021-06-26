Website Logo
  • Saturday, June 26, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 393,310
Total Cases 30,134,445
Today's Fatalities 1,329
Today's Cases 51,667
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 393,310
Total Cases 30,134,445
Today's Fatalities 1,329
Today's Cases 51,667

BANGLADESH

Bangladesh enforces nationwide lockdown 

iStock image

By: SwatiRana

BANGLADESH will impose a new lockdown starting from Monday (28), after a “dangerous and alarming” surge in Delta variant cases of coronavirus.

All government and private offices will be shut for a week and only medical-related transport will be allowed, the government said late Friday (25).

“No one can step out of their homes except in emergency cases,” a statement added.

Health department spokesman Robed Amin said police and border guards would be deployed to enforce the lockdown and the army may be involved if needed.

“It is a dangerous and alarming situation. If we don’t contain it now, we will face an India-like situation,” Amin said, referring to a surge in cases in neighbouring India in April and May.

Infection rates have been rising sharply since mid-May in Bangladesh, home to around 170 million people.

On Friday the government recorded almost 6,000 new cases and 108 fatalities, the second-highest death toll yet in the pandemic.

Authorities say the situation in districts near the Indian border is catastrophic, with hospitals in the cities of Khulna and Rajshahi overwhelmed.

Infection numbers in India have fallen sharply in recent weeks, with fewer than 50,000 new cases reported on Friday, down from more than 400,000 daily in early May.

But authorities in the western Indian state of Maharashtra on Friday tightened restrictions because of concerns about a new variant, Delta plus, around 50 cases of which have been reported nationwide.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Tunisia rescues 264 Bangladeshi migrants stranded in Mediterranean Sea
News
Bangladeshi cleric issues fatwa on Facebook’s ‘haha’ emoji
News
‘EU maintains double standard on Rohingya situation in Bangladesh’
News
Cate Blanchett sees pandemic as ‘a chance to reflect on refugees’ suffering’
News
Modi praises Bangladesh for making international yoga day a success 
News
Bangladesh to give 100,000 more houses to homeless families by December
News
Bangladesh to resume mass Covid-19 vaccination drive
News
More horses die as Bangladesh tourist town reels from Covid closures
News
Bangladesh seeks UN’s guidance for Rohingya repatriation
News
Bangladesh passes bill to deal with hajj irregularities
News
UN urged to probe sharing of Rohingya data in Bangladesh
News
Six bodies of Rohingya found in Bangladesh’s river
Eastern Eye

Videos

Aalika Shaikh on Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2, reuniting with…
Vijay Deverakonda reacts to the rumours of Liger getting a…
RRR: Ram Charan resumes shooting for SS Rajamouli’s directorial

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Number of active Pakistani terrorists in Kashmir falls over the years:…
Absconding South African brothers deny involvement in £2.6 billion-history’s biggest…
Rakul Preet Singh to be seen in AL Vijay’s October…
Labour’s Kim Leadbeater heckled and chased during Batley and Spen…
Bangladesh enforces nationwide lockdown 
Twenty20 World Cup to be played in UAE from October…