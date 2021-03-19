BAME workers face inequality at jobs, TUC poll says

BLACK, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) workers are more likely to be turned down for jobs, pay rises and promotions compared to white workers, a new TUC survey has found.







A third (33 per cent) of BAME workers said they have been unfairly turned down for a job, in comparison to 19 per cent of white workers, according to the survey published today (19).

The research also shows that BAME workers are more likely to be unfairly overlooked for a pay rise (29 per cent) or a promotion (28 per cent) than white workers (22 per cent and 21 per cent respectively).

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady called for action to end the jobs gap.







She said, “The pandemic has shone a spotlight on the racism faced by BME workers around the country.

“BME workers are far more likely than white workers to be turned down for jobs, pay rises and promotions. And they are more likely to be in low-paid, insecure jobs, with fewer rights and a greater risk of being exposed to coronavirus.

“Ministers must tackle the structural racism that exists within our economy – and wider society – once and for all.”







BAME workers are most likely found to be doing jobs in vital services such as health and social care.

Among those polled, BAME workers (20 per cent to 11 per cent) are likely than white workers to say they have been kept on insecure contracts.

TUC findings suggest there is not much of a chance for career progression for BAME workers, as they are less likely to have access to development opportunities in their current roles (21 per cent compared to 11 per cent for white workers).







And the research also showed that one in seven (15 per cent) BAME workers have been told that their job may be at risk if they do not accept worse conditions or reapply for the job, compared to one in 13 (8 per cent) white workers.

According to figures published by TUC in late February, the unemployment rate among BAME workers shot up from 5.8 per cent to 9.5 per cent between the final quarter of 2019 and the final quarter of 2020 – an increase of nearly two thirds.

The TUC has also launched an anti-racism task force, chaired by NASUWT general secretary Dr Patrick Roach.

At the Black workers’ conference this weekend, the task force will engage with BAME workers across the UK to hear about their experiences.





