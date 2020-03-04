Balochistan activist wins International Women of Courage award

BALOCHISTAN human rights activist Jalila Haider has received the International Women of Courage (IWOC) Award on Wednesday (4).

The function was held at the State Department in Washington where First Lady Melania Trump and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo were present.

The US State Department identified Haider as “the Iron Lady of Balochistan,” who founded “We the Humans – Pakistan”, a non-profit organisation to lift local communities by strengthening opportunities for vulnerable women and children.

She specializes in defending women’s rights and provides free counselling and legal services to poverty-affected women.

The first female attorney of her Hazara community, Haider led a peaceful hunger strike to recognise the right to life for the Hazaras following a series of targeted attacks.

She has taken up the cause of many other vulnerable communities.

Secretary Pompeo hosted the annual award to honour 12 extraordinary women from across the world.

Since the inception of this award in March 2007, the department has recognised 134 women from 73 countries. This year will bring the total to 146 awardees from 77 countries.

Following the IWOC ceremony, the 12 awardees will participate in an Inter­national Visitor Leader­ship Programme (IVLP) visiting various cities across the US, before reconvening in Los Angeles for the conclusion of their programme on March 16.