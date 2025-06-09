Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Badenoch backs employers’ right to ban face coverings

Badenoch also said employers should have the right to ban staff from wearing burqas, stating, “Organisations should be able to decide what their staff wear.”

Kemi Badenoch

The Conservative leader said she asks people to remove face coverings—whether burqas or balaclavas—when they attend her surgeries. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJun 09, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

KEMI BADENOCH has said she will not speak to women wearing burqas or other face coverings at her constituency surgery.

In an interview with The Sunday Telegraph, the Conservative leader said she asks people to remove face coverings—whether burqas or balaclavas—when they attend her surgeries.

Badenoch also said employers should have the right to ban staff from wearing burqas, stating, “Organisations should be able to decide what their staff wear.”

She said, “If you come into my constituency surgery, you have to remove your face covering. I’m not talking to people who are not going to show me their face.” She added, “There’s a whole heap of stuff that is far more insidious... things like first-cousin marriage… My view is that people should be allowed to wear whatever they want, not what their husband is asking them to wear or what their community says that they should wear.”

Afzal Khan, Labour MP and vice-chair of the all-party parliamentary group on British Muslims, criticised the remarks. He said: “Trying to outflank Reform UK on immigration or culture wars... erodes trust in politics itself.”

The issue was raised after Reform MP Sarah Pochin questioned Keir Starmer about banning the burqa. Nigel Farage has also called for a debate.

Zia Yusuf, chair of Reform, resigned over the issue but has since returned. He told The Sunday Times he might vote for a ban but said other issues were more urgent.

Chris Philp, shadow home secretary, said he had spoken to women in burqas in the past.

afzal khanbritish muslimsburqa banchris philpconstituency surgeryemployment rightsface coveringskemi badenochnigel faragereform uksarah pochinzia yusuf

Related News

Surinder Arora
Business

Billionaire Surinder Arora bids for Heathrow expansion with shorter, low-cost runway plan

Elon Musk Publicly Corrects Grok AI Misinformation
Business

Elon Musk corrects Grok chatbot after it claims he ‘took’ Stephen Miller’s wife

Post Office Horizon
UK

£1bn paid to postmasters in Horizon scandal, says UK government

Apple Research Exposes AI Model Weaknesses
Business

Apple study reveals major flaws in billion-dollar AI models

More For You

Visa UK

Since April 2024, British citizens and settled residents have needed to earn at least £29,000 to apply for a partner visa. (Representational image: iStock)

Getty Images

Migration committee advises lower income threshold for UK family visas

THE UK’s independent Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) has said the government could lower the minimum income requirement for family visas but warned that doing so would likely increase net migration by around 1 to 3 per cent.

Since April 2024, British citizens and settled residents have needed to earn at least £29,000 to apply for a partner visa.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK business district

The Canary Wharf business district including global financial institutions in London.

Getty Images

UK unemployment rises to 4.6 per cent, highest since 2021

THE UK’s unemployment rate has increased to its highest level since July 2021, according to official data released on Tuesday, following the impact of a business tax rise and the introduction of US tariffs.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the unemployment rate rose to 4.6 per cent in the three months to the end of April. This was up from 4.5 per cent in the first quarter of the year.

Keep ReadingShow less
Starmer-Getty

Keir Starmer had indicated last month that he would reverse the cuts. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Government restores winter fuel benefit to 9 million pensioners after backlash

THE GOVERNMENT will reinstate winter fuel payments to millions of pensioners this year, reversing an earlier decision that had removed the benefit for most recipients in England and Wales. The move comes after months of criticism and political pressure on prime minister Keir Starmer.

After taking office in July, Starmer's Labour government had removed the winter fuel payments for all but the poorest pensioners as part of broader spending cuts.

Keep ReadingShow less
Croydon’s Vegan Big Lunch Draws Community Together with Mayor Chatterjee

Mayor Richard Chatterjee joins locals in celebrating compassion and culture at Croydon's vegan picnic

Getty images

Vegan picnic in Croydon brings crowds together for The Big Lunch with Mayor Richard Chatterjee

A sunny Sunday afternoon turned into a celebration of kindness, flavour, and connection as Croydon's Lloyd Park played host to a vibrant vegan picnic on 8 June. Marking The Big Lunch, a UK-wide community initiative, local vegetarians and vegans gathered with loved ones for a day of delicious food, music, and togetherness.

Plant-based plates with a powerful message

Keep ReadingShow less
Zia-Yusuf-Getty

Yusuf, who resigned as Reform chairman last week before returning two days later, said he wanted to be 'crystal clear' on the party’s stance. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Zia Yusuf says Reform will deport all illegal immigrants

ZIA YUSUF has said that Reform UK would deport every illegal immigrant in Britain if the party came to power.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Yusuf stated, “We will deport everybody who is here in this country illegally, which is roughly about 1.2 million people.”

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc