Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

56 baby deaths at Leeds Hospitals may have been preventable: Report

Leeds recorded the highest neonatal mortality rate in the UK, with 4.46 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2022, compared to 3.30 in 2017.

Leeds-hospitals-iStock

The data revealed 27 stillbirths and 29 neonatal deaths where trust review groups identified care issues that could have changed outcomes. (Photo: iStock)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJan 17, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

AT LEAST 56 baby deaths and two maternal deaths at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust since 2019 may have been preventable, according to a BBC investigation.

The findings, based on Freedom of Information data and whistleblower accounts, raise concerns about maternity safety at the trust’s units at Leeds General Infirmary and St James's University Hospital.

The data revealed 27 stillbirths and 29 neonatal deaths where trust review groups identified care issues that could have changed outcomes. The reviews also included two maternal deaths.

The trust stated that most births were safe, attributing its high neonatal mortality rate to its role as a specialist centre for complex cases.

Leeds recorded the highest neonatal mortality rate in the UK, with 4.46 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2022, compared to 3.30 in 2017, reported BBC.

MBRRACE-UK data shows the trust's rate is 70 per cent higher than comparable NHS trusts. The trust cited an increase in complex pregnancies and babies with severe cardiac conditions as contributing factors.

Parents who lost their children during this period have expressed concerns about the trust’s practices. Fiona and Dan Ramm, whose baby Aliona Grace died in January 2020, blamed delays in care for their daughter’s death.

An inquest in 2023 found "gross failures of the most basic nature" had contributed to the tragedy. The couple believes the Care Quality Commission (CQC) has not held the trust accountable.

Another family, Amarjit Kaur and Mandip Singh Matharoo, reported being sent home despite severe abdominal pain during pregnancy.

Their daughter Asees was stillborn in January 2024, with a trust review identifying care issues. Amarjit raised concerns about racial discrimination, stating she was treated differently due to her Indian ethnicity, BBC reported.

Whistleblowers have also highlighted unsafe practices. Lisa Elliott, a former maternity support worker, described "chaotic" care and a failure to listen to patients. An anonymous staff member described chronic understaffing and a "broken" system.

The trust's chief executive, Prof Phil Wood, apologised to families, citing its role as a specialist centre for treating the most critically ill babies.

Meanwhile, the CQC stated it is reviewing evidence from families and recently inspected the trust’s maternity services, with findings pending.

The Department of Health and Social Care pledged to support improvements in maternity care, including training more midwives to ensure safe and compassionate care.

baby deathsleeds teaching hospitalsmaternity safetynhs trustsracial discriminationmaternal deathsnhsleeds hospitals

Related News

Reliance Industries
Business

Reliance Industries reports 7.38 per cent rise in quarterly profit

More For You

People celebrate Makar Sankranti in Leicester

People celebrate Makar Sankranti at Leicester’s Shree Hanuman Temple

People celebrate Makar Sankranti in Leicester

HUNDREDS of people gathered at Leicester's Shree Hanuman Temple this week to celebrate Makar Sankranti, the traditional festival marking the end of winter.

The celebration, also known as the kite festival, took place at the temple on Melton Road, where worshippers joined millions of others marking the occasion across India and worldwide.

Keep ReadingShow less
Arooj Shah welcomes inquiry into child sexual exploitation
Arooj Shah. (Photo: LDRS)

Arooj Shah welcomes inquiry into child sexual exploitation

OLDHAM council leader Arooj Shah has welcomed a government announcement that it will support a new inquiry into child sexual exploitation (CSE) in the borough.

Home secretary Yvette Cooper on Thursday (16) announced a £5 million support package to help fund up to five local inquiries into child sexual abusers, including in Oldham.

Keep ReadingShow less
saif-ali-khan-getty

Khan, 54, is recovering well at Lilavati Hospital after undergoing emergency surgery for stab wounds to his spine, neck, and hands. (Photo: Getty Images)

Suspect detained in Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, actor recovering well

MUMBAI POLICE have detained a suspect for questioning in connection with the stabbing of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan.

Local media, including India Today, aired footage of a man in a white T-shirt being escorted into a police station, identifying him as the suspect.

Keep ReadingShow less
Imran Khan

Khan, who has been in custody since August 2023, faces charges in around 200 cases. (Photo: Getty Images)

Imran Khan sentenced to 14 years in graft case by Pakistan court

A PAKISTAN court on Friday sentenced former prime minister Imran Khan to 14 years in prison after convicting him and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in a graft case involving the Al-Qadir Trust.

Khan, who has been in custody since August 2023, faces charges in around 200 cases. His party claims the latest conviction is an attempt to silence him.

Keep ReadingShow less
PIA-ad-Paris

The ad, released to promote the resumption of PIA flights to Paris after a four-year suspension, showed a plane flying toward the Eiffel Tower with the tagline, 'Paris, we're coming today.'

Pakistan orders probe into PIA ad criticised for 9/11 imagery

PAKISTAN's prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, has ordered an investigation into a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) advertisement accused of resembling 9/11 imagery.

The ad, released on 10 January to promote the resumption of PIA flights to Paris after a four-year suspension, showed a plane flying toward the Eiffel Tower with the tagline, "Paris, we're coming today."

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications