Ayushmann Khurrana to celebrate New Year with his family in Chandigarh after a decade

Ayushmann Khurrana is basically from Chandigarh, India, and for the first time in his career, the actor is shooting for a movie in his hometown. He is shooting for Abhishek Kapoor’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui in the city, and recently, he revealed that after a decade he will be celebrating New Year with his family in Chandigarh.

Ayushmann stated, “It’s been a decade since I last spent New Year with family in Chandigarh. I will be fortunate to spend Christmas and New Year with them this year and I know it will be priceless.”

"Since the lockdown lifted, we have been in Chandigarh and we have made amazing memories with each other. I have been able to catch up with my full family, my friends from school and college as well as some of my teachers, so I'm going to deeply cherish the time I have spent in my hometown," he added.







Further talking about how he plans to celebrate the New Year, the actor stated, “We are going to do a simple get-together during New Year’s Eve. I will be wrapping my shoot soon and I will have enough time to do my Covid tests, get the reports and go home. I will be able to finally spend time with my family & hug them. I haven’t been able to do this because of my shoot. So, I think New Year will be a very intimate affair at the Khurrana’s and I’m looking forward to bringing in the New Year with them.”

The actor is also very happy that his kids got a chance to spend some time in his hometown. While talking about it, Ayushamnn said, "I'm really happy that my kids got to spend time and live in Chandigarh because that's where our roots are and I think they have had a blast. With the attention that they have got from our families and our friends, in the past few months, I think they are going to miss them dearly."












