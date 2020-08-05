‘Ayodhya temple will be unique example of Indian architecture’

THE porposed Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya will be a unique example of Indian architecture, says the trust formed to look after the construction.

The trust, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, was set up by the Indian government to construct the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. It is entrusted with the construction and management of the temple.

“The temple will be the manifestation of divinity and grandeur,” the trust said on Twitter. It also tweeted photos of the proposed structure.

The formation of the trust was announced by the prime minister Narendra Modi on 5 February, 2020.

Out of 15 members, 12 members were nominated by the government and during the first meeting additional three members were selected.

On Wednesday (5) Narendra Modi officially launched the construction of the temple in Ayodhya.

