Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer rumours spark outrage as Loki’s role confuses Marvel fans

Fans are puzzled over Loki’s multiverse role as 'Avengers: Doomsday' teaser may appear with 'Avatar: Fire and Ash'.

Avengers: Doomsday Faces £800M Budget—Can It Break Even?
Avengers Doomsday brings together 35 major stars for the ultimate Marvel showdown
Instagram/zonareplay
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiDec 12, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Two new Avengers: Doomsday rumours have surfaced online.
  • One is about the first trailer, the other Loki’s part.
  • Fans are confused and annoyed by the news.
  • The trailer is to come to cinemas with Avatar 3 first.
  • Rumours remain unconfirmed by Marvel or Disney.

New rumours about Avengers: Doomsday have sparked disappointment among Marvel fans. People online are talking about Avengers: Doomsday’s first trailer and what Loki will do in the film. Some fans seem confused, others annoyed.

Avengers: Doomsday\u2019 With Avengers: Doomsday set for a 2026 release, fans eagerly await the return of the beloved X-Men characters in the expanding multiverse saga Instagram/MarvelStudios


Why the Doomsday trailer might take longer

The film’s first teaser may not appear online until after 17 December. Industry source DanielRPK, who often shares trailer dates, said Disney will show it in cinemas with Avatar: Fire and Ash before releasing it online.

Earlier, some reports suggested a December launch, even around the 11th. Fans had hoped to see the teaser sooner after details about its length leaked online. That date passed quietly, leaving speculation in the air.

It appears Marvel may aim to use the teaser as a box office draw for Avatar 3, at least for the first few days of the film’s release. The teaser could hit YouTube around 22 or 23 December, giving fans a pre-Christmas treat.

Avengers: Doomsday Avengers Doomsday leak hints at surprise Young Avengers appearance IMDB


What’s said about Loki’s role

Rumours also suggest Loki could stand in for the Beyonders in Doomsday. According to The Cosmic Circus’ Alex Perez, the God of Mischief may act as a key multiverse protector, rather than introducing new cosmic beings.

In the comics, the Beyonders were powerful entities that Doctor Doom ultimately faced to save the multiverse. Loki’s new role as seen at the end of Disney+ Loki season 2 positions him at the centre of the multiverse. Some reports indicate Doomsday will draw on this development, tying Loki’s powers to the story without adding the Beyonders separately.

Marvel directors Joe and Anthony Russo have reportedly taken inspiration from the 1985/86 and 2015 Secret Wars runs, which aligns with these adjustments.

Tom Hiddleston Tom Hiddleston makes a surprise reveal at the Olivier Awards, confirming Loki’s return to the MCU in Avengers: Doomsday Getty Images


How fans are reacting

Reactions online have been mixed but tend towards frustration. Reddit threads and X/Twitter posts show fans are surprised, confused, or irritated by the rumours. Some worry the trailer will be leaked unofficially. Others question Marvel’s adjustments to comic lore for the films. A few expressed understanding, noting Disney always balances hype with secrecy.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled for release on 18 December 2026. For now, fans are left to wait as Marvel has not officially confirmed any trailer details or Loki’s role.

avatar 3disneylokimarvelavengers: doomsday

Related News

Taylor Swift cinnamon manicure
Lifestyle

Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure sends fans into a frenzy as new Showgirl-inspired trend defines autumn fashion

Zakir hussain
Art & Culture

Zakir Hussain honoured as Aga Khan Music Awards brings global Muslim heritage festival to London

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink
Entertainment

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

More For You

Border 2 teaser

Border 2 teaser set for Vijay Diwas as Sunny Varun Diljit lead new poster

Instagram/tseriesfilms

Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty unite in new 'Border 2' poster ahead of 16 December teaser

Highlights:

  • Border 2 teaser confirmed for 16 December, timed with Vijay Diwas
  • Makers promise a large-scale military drama for 2026
  • Directed by Anurag Singh, backed by T-Series and JP Films
  • Film set for 23 January 2026 cinema release

Sunny Deol’s Border 2 has locked its teaser date, adding fresh momentum to the long-awaited sequel. The makers said the first look will land on Vijay Diwas, a move aimed at tying the film’s story to one of India’s most significant military milestones. A new poster has also arrived, pulling the four leads into a single frame and giving fans a clearer sense of the film’s scale.

Border 2 teaser Border 2 teaser set for Vijay Diwas as Sunny Varun Diljit lead new poster Instagram/tseriesfilms

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us