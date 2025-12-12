'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer rumours spark outrage as Loki’s role confuses Marvel fans

Highlights:

Two new Avengers: Doomsday rumours have surfaced online.

One is about the first trailer, the other Loki’s part.

Fans are confused and annoyed by the news.

The trailer is to come to cinemas with Avatar 3 first.

Rumours remain unconfirmed by Marvel or Disney.

New rumours about Avengers: Doomsday have sparked disappointment among Marvel fans. People online are talking about Avengers: Doomsday’s first trailer and what Loki will do in the film. Some fans seem confused, others annoyed.

With Avengers: Doomsday set for a 2026 release, fans eagerly await the return of the beloved X-Men characters in the expanding multiverse saga Instagram/MarvelStudios





Why the Doomsday trailer might take longer

The film’s first teaser may not appear online until after 17 December. Industry source DanielRPK, who often shares trailer dates, said Disney will show it in cinemas with Avatar: Fire and Ash before releasing it online.

Earlier, some reports suggested a December launch, even around the 11th. Fans had hoped to see the teaser sooner after details about its length leaked online. That date passed quietly, leaving speculation in the air.

It appears Marvel may aim to use the teaser as a box office draw for Avatar 3, at least for the first few days of the film’s release. The teaser could hit YouTube around 22 or 23 December, giving fans a pre-Christmas treat.

Avengers Doomsday leak hints at surprise Young Avengers appearance IMDB





What’s said about Loki’s role

Rumours also suggest Loki could stand in for the Beyonders in Doomsday. According to The Cosmic Circus’ Alex Perez, the God of Mischief may act as a key multiverse protector, rather than introducing new cosmic beings.

In the comics, the Beyonders were powerful entities that Doctor Doom ultimately faced to save the multiverse. Loki’s new role as seen at the end of Disney+ Loki season 2 positions him at the centre of the multiverse. Some reports indicate Doomsday will draw on this development, tying Loki’s powers to the story without adding the Beyonders separately.

Marvel directors Joe and Anthony Russo have reportedly taken inspiration from the 1985/86 and 2015 Secret Wars runs, which aligns with these adjustments.

Tom Hiddleston makes a surprise reveal at the Olivier Awards, confirming Loki’s return to the MCU in Avengers: Doomsday Getty Images





How fans are reacting

Reactions online have been mixed but tend towards frustration. Reddit threads and X/Twitter posts show fans are surprised, confused, or irritated by the rumours. Some worry the trailer will be leaked unofficially. Others question Marvel’s adjustments to comic lore for the films. A few expressed understanding, noting Disney always balances hype with secrecy.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled for release on 18 December 2026. For now, fans are left to wait as Marvel has not officially confirmed any trailer details or Loki’s role.