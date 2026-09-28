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Avanti West Coast is being nationalised. What will change for passengers?

Avanti West Coast will come under public ownership on March 7, 2027, with the government promising fewer delays, timetable changes and better facilities for passengers.

Avanti west coast

Avanti West Coast services will move into public ownership from March 2027 as part of the government’s wider rail reform programme

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Teena Jose
By Teena JoseSep 28, 2026
Teena Jose

Teena Jose is a business journalist at Eastern Eye specialising in British Asian business and the UK property market. She reports on market trends, economic developments and business leaders, while also producing daily digital video content on business and finance.

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  • Avanti West Coast will be nationalised on March 7, 2027.
  • The government has promised £10m for power and signalling maintenance.
  • Passengers will see timetable and station changes as part of the takeover.

Avanti West Coast passengers are set to see changes to their services after the government confirmed that the operator will move into public ownership on March 7, 2027.

The takeover will happen when Avanti’s current contract expires and is part of the government’s wider plan to bring passenger rail services into public ownership ahead of the creation of Great British Railways (GBR).

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said the government had heard years of complaints about Avanti’s performance.

“For years, we’ve heard stories of Avanti underperforming, with passengers left paying the price. Enough is enough,” she said.

The government says the move will allow it to focus on improving reliability and better coordinate train services with the infrastructure on the West Coast Main Line.

So what will actually change?

The government has announced a package of measures alongside the nationalisation.

An additional £10m will be provided for power and signalling maintenance by the end of 2027. This comes on top of £840m already being invested in infrastructure, with the government saying infrastructure problems account for around a third of delays on the West Coast Main Line.

Passengers should also see changes to existing timetables, particularly on routes to and from Manchester. The first amendments are due to begin in December 2026, before Avanti formally enters public ownership.

There will also be improvements at London Euston. The government has committed £50m over three years, with an initial £11m going towards more seating, improved waiting areas and refurbished toilets.

Within the next year, passengers are also expected to be able to access their trains further in advance of departure, with the government saying this should make boarding more efficient.

A further £10m is planned for other stations on the West Coast Main Line, with improvements to comfort and cleanliness due before the end of 2027.

Passengers could also get better onboard connectivity. The government says low-earth-orbit satellite technology will be deployed to provide faster and more reliable Wi-Fi and 5G coverage along the route.

Why is Avanti being taken over?

Avanti has faced persistent complaints about delays and cancellations and remains behind the industry average on performance.

The operator had a 7.1 per cent cancellation rate between April and June this year, among the highest rates in Britain, according to current reporting.

The government argues that infrastructure problems on the West Coast Main Line have been a major source of disruption. Its case for public ownership is that bringing track and train operations closer together will reduce fragmentation and make it easier to address problems affecting passengers.

Avanti currently operates services from London Euston to destinations including Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool and Glasgow, as well as services to North Wales.

The operator's managing director, Andy Mellors, said Avanti was “proud of what we've achieved over the last six years”, pointing to its refurbished Pendolino fleet and new Evero trains.

He said the company would work with the government to ensure a smooth transition into public ownership while continuing to focus on passengers and communities.

The change is part of a much wider restructuring of Britain's railways. The government says it is on track to complete the transfer of passenger services into public ownership by the end of 2027, ahead of Great British Railways taking a central role in running the network.

For Avanti passengers, however, the first changes will arrive before the takeover itself, with timetable amendments beginning in December and improvements to stations and infrastructure planned over the following months.

nationalisedstation improvementsandy burnhamheidi alexanderavanti west coast
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